AFR honored with Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award

OKLAHOMA CITY — American Farmers & Ranchers (AFR) has received a 2021 Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award. The award is designed to highlight successful partnerships between higher education institutions and businesses. AFR was nominated by Connors State College (CSC) in recognition of their longstanding partnership.
AFR’s relationship with Connors State College is longstanding. CSC's namesake, John P. Connors, served as the first vice president of Oklahoma Farmers Union, now known as AFR. In the more than 110 years since CSC’s founding, AFR has provided the institution with resources that have contributed to valuable and positive experiences for CSC students. AFR has sponsored livestock contests, provided funding for student programs and filled volunteer positions within CSC.
“We are both humbled and honored by this recognition,” said AFR Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “Throughout our history, AFR Cooperative has encouraged the youth of Oklahoma to pursue higher education. Connors State is a place where students can gather not only knowledge, but also life experiences that will carry them into successful futures. Connors graduates achieve great things, improve and build rural communities and shape the future of our state. We are proud to play a part in their success.”
In early 2021, AFR gifted $10,000 to the CSC Development Foundation. The endowment will fund a tuition scholarship award for the CSC Top Agricultural Student each year. The scholarship is named in honor of the first president of the Oklahoma Board of Agriculture and CSC’s namesake, J.P. Connors.
"AFR has been a longtime supporter of our students at Connors," said CSC President Ron Ramming about the scholarship endowment. "We are proud of our students and grateful AFR saw our students the same way we do — bright and full of potential to make a difference in the world."
For information about RBPEA, visit www.okhighered.org/RBPEA. For information about AFR Cooperative, visit www.afrcoop.org.
AFR Cooperative is a membership services organization established in 1905 as Oklahoma Farmers Union. AFR provides educational, legislative and cooperative programs across the state and serves as a watchdog for Oklahoma’s family farmers and ranchers and rural communities. The organization is actively supportive of the state’s agricultural industry and rural population with membership consisting of farmers actively involved in production agriculture and non-farmers adding their voice in support of AFR principles.
