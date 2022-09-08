African American blood donors needed

During Sickle Cell Awareness Month, the American Red Cross has launched Joined by Blood, a fall-focused component of the Sickle Cell Initiative, to help improve the health outcomes of those with sickle cell disease through impactful community-based partnerships.
An upcoming blood donation opportunity will be in Tahlequah from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, at the Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water St.
In September and October, the Red Cross is teaming up with community organizations like the National Pan-Hellenic Council – known as the Divine Nine – and others to host blood drives and inspire donors who are Black to give blood to support people living with sickle cell.
Sickle cell disease impacts more than 100,000 people across the country, most of whom are of African descent. Regular blood transfusions are critical to managing extreme pain and life-threatening complications faced by many. Unfortunately, they may develop an immune response against blood from donors that is not closely matched to their own. However, because most individuals who are Black have unique structures on their red blood cells that are not often found in other donor populations, 1 in 3 African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease.
Seasonal changes can trigger pain crises for those battling sickle cell – possibly increasing the need for lifesaving blood transfusions. As summer ends, book a time to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you, all who come to give through Sept. 18 will get an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
