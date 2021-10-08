Area agriculture boosters didn't linger too long at Friday's Ag Appreciation Lunch, hosted by the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce.
But that didn't keep the chamber from showing appreciation, handing out nearly 120 boxed lunches at Stewart Martin Kubota, a presenting sponsor of the lunch. Chamber leaders set up a table in the dealership parking lot to hand out the boxes, which featured ham sandwiches, salad and chips from Runt's Bar-B-Que.
Chamber Agribusiness Committee Chairwoman Cheryl Leatherman said agriculture "is one of the main economic ways we have of surviving in Oklahoma."
"We want to publicize that to everyone," she said. "Not everyone recognizes the impact agriculture has in the community."
This is the second year the chamber has opted for a drive-thru event, said Chamber Program Director Corynne Jewson.
"Not only is it a COVID concern, but we've noticed we get a bigger ag community involvement to come out because it's not a formal sit-down. It's a quick in and out for them," Jewson said. "We're able to appreciate more of them by doing a quick lunch or drive-thru event."
She said it's harvest season for many farmers, so they might not have much time for a formal event.
The chamber's goal with the lunch is to give local businesses, such as insurance providers, the opportunity to interact with the agriculture community, Jewson said. She said the chamber received 120 responses to invitations.
Connors State College President Ron Ramming stopped by. He called agriculture "one of those foundation industries that's very important to Muskogee County and to all of us."
"I really appreciate the chamber's efforts to reach out and recognize the contributions that our farmers and ranchers and those involved in agriculture make to the local economy," he said.
Chamber President Angela Wilson called the luncheon a success.
"They could come out to our presenting sponsor and kind of see what they have," Wilson said. "And it's a lot of their customers as well, so it worked out great. We have a few of our sponsors here as well."
Several lunch-goers stepped out to chat with each other or go inside the dealership. Others drove through after picking up their orders.
Chamber Agribusiness Committee member Terry McKinney stopped by with her daughter, Madison, who is active in Porter's FFA program. McKinney said agriculture helps young people learn responsibility and helps the community.
"Like the FFA program these kids represent, there's a lot of community involvement," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.