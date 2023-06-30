McALESTER — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced Friday a state probe “found no evidence of criminal acts” against a southeast Oklahoma sheriff that the governor and concerned citizens called on to resign.
McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy and other county officials allegedly were recorded discussing lynching Black people and killing local journalists after a local newspaper secretly recorded them after a March 6 commissioners meeting.
State and federal lawmakers repeatedly called for county officials involved in the recording to resign — and Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called for the sheriff to resign and called for the AG and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the accusations.
“While I understand this outcome may be frustrating to you after calling for the Sheriff’s resignation and removal, it is the only appropriate conclusion under the law,” Drummond in a letter to the governor he released publicly.
The McCurtain Gazette-News reported in April that Clardy, sheriff’s investigator Alicia Manning, jail administrator Larry Hendrix, county commissioners Mark Jennings and Robert Beck, and other employees were among county officials who were continuing to talk after a commissioners meeting. The publisher of the McCurtain Gazette-News left a recording device behind after the meeting because he has said publicly he suspected they were meeting illegally. He left the recorder behind after the commissioners’ March 6 meeting.
The newspaper reported that the officials discussed lynching Black people in Mud Creek — a rural part of the county historically known for its Ku Klux Klan rallies. Clardy, Manning and Jennings also appeared to discuss The McCurtain Gazette-News’ Bruce and Chris Willingham, who are white. Jennings is reported to have told Clardy and Manning, “I know where two deep holes are dug if you ever need them,” with the sheriff responding, “I’ve got an excavator.”
Jennings, a Republican, already resigned and was replaced by Ray Bamburg, who was appointed by the remaining commissioners.
Commissioners posted an agenda in May calling for discussion on initiating proceedings to remove the sheriff, but it was not included on an amended agenda after the AG and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed to multiple media outlets they were investigating the matter.
Glenda Austin, a 70-year-old Black Idabel resident, told commissioners at that May meeting she has witnessed racial incidents over the decades in the community, and the commissioners needed to do something.
“We are not safe,” she added. “That’s the bottom line, we are not safe.”
CNHI Oklahoma has not been able to independently verify the recordings or the speakers’ identities.
The Gazette-News reported Clardy told county officials he went to District Attorney Mark Matloff’s office “to whoop his ass” over a disagreement about a lawsuit, among other comments that led citizens to call for his resignation.
The newspaper posted to its new website articles and audio related to the incident. A CNHI reporter followed a QR code the Gazette-News published on its front page that linked to an online Dropbox folder containing the full audio recording.
Jennings allegedly talked about running a military tank into the newspaper building and said he would run for sheriff if he could take a “Black guy and whoop their ass and throw them in the cell.”
“Yeah, it’s not like that no more,” Clardy allegedly responded.
The McCurtain County officials have not responded to messages left seeking comment. A message posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said officials were investigating the journalist who recorded them for potential violations of state law. They did not deny the comments alleged by the newspaper, but claimed, without proof, that the recording had been altered.
“There are countless examples of incidents from across the country where public officials make inflammatory comments that spark severe condemnation,” Drummond continued. “Oftentimes the offending official resigns in disgrace. Sometimes the outrage fades and the matter is forgotten. Regardless, there is no provision of law in Oklahoma to throw elected officials out of office merely for saying something offensive.”
Clardy can’t be forced to resign unless he’s been found to have violated one of several provisions of state law, according to information provided by the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.
State law lays out eight provisions that allow for elected county officials to be removed against their will. Those include habitual or willful neglect of duty, gross partiality, oppression, corruption, extortion or willful overcharge of fees, willful maladministration, habitual drunkenness, and failure to account for public funds or property.
Clardy apparently ran unopposed in 2020 after handily winning his initial election in 2016 as a Democrat.
“These last several months have been extremely difficult for the residents of McCurtain County,” Drummond said in a press release. “Many are understandably frustrated and angry. There is, however, power at the ballot box. Voters have the ultimate say in who represents them at all levels of government.”
“To the extent you remain committed to seeing Sheriff Clardy removed from office, I suggest you appeal to the men and women responsible for electing him,” Drummond said. “You have demonstrated a formidable ability to endorse candidates who go on to win their elections. If you are resolved to see a new person serving in that office, then I encourage you to identify and endorse a candidate in the upcoming election. The voters of McCurtain County will have the final say over who will serve them as Sheriff.”
Adrian O’Hanlon III writes for the McAlester News Capital.
