WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
1. VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Oct.12.
• Payroll paid on Oct. 23. in the amount of $53,797.53.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Nov. 6. in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Budget amendment #01 in the amount of $85,000.
• Budget amendment #02 in the amount of $8,500.
• Budget amendment #03 in the amount of $3,100.
• Budget amendment #04 in the amount of $250.
• Budget amendment #05 in the amount of $750.
• Budget amendment #06 in the amount of $950.
• Budget amendment #07 in the amount of $400.
• Budget amendment #08 in the amount of $12,200.
• Budget amendment #09 in the amount of $300.
• Budget amendment #10 in the amount of $3,332.07.
• Budget amendment #11 in the amount of $5,886.20.
• Budget amendment #12 in the amount of $26,493.00.
• September 2020 Financial Statements.
• September 2020 Police Department Report.
• September 2020 Fire Department Report.
• Granting Deb Livesay and Amanda Smith access to call Firstar Bank and Armstrong Bank to inquire about items on bank statements of all financial accounts held at these financial institution belonging to the Town of Fort Gibson.
• Directing the Town Attorney to send a letter to Firstar Bank and Armstrong Bank located in Fort Gibson advising these financial institutions as to Deb Livesay's and Amanda Smith's ability to inquire about all financial account statements held at their banks and advising them of all account numbers to which this applies.
• Acceptance of resignation from Debby Daniels as Town Treasurer.
• Amending Ordinance 9-1-4: Utility Deposits.
• Amending Ordinance 9-1-5: Delinquent Accounts.
4. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
5. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
6. ADJOURNMENT.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
1. VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on Oct. 12.
• Payroll paid on Oct. 23 in the amount of $45,620.31.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Nov. 6 in the estimated amount of $48,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Budget amendment #01 in the amount of $12,750.
• Budget amendment #02 in the amount of $3,332.08.
• Budget amendment #03 in the amount of $5,886.20.
• Approval of September 2020 Financials.
• Granting Deb Livesay and Amanda Smith access to inquire with Firstar Bank and Armstrong Bank about items on bank statements of all financial accounts held at those financial institutions belonging to the Fort Gibson Utility Authority.
• Directing the Town Attorney to send letters to Firstar Bank and Armstrong Bank located in Fort Gibson advising these financial institutions as to Deb Livesay's and Amanda Smith's ability to inquire about all financial account statements held at their banks and advising them of all account numbers to which this applies.
• Acceptance of resignation from Debby Daniels as Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Secretary/Treasurer.
4. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
5. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
6. ADJOURNMENT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.