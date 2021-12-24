AGENDA — Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utilities Authority

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
• VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
• CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on December 13, 2021.
• Minutes from the Emergency Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on December 17, 2021.
• Payroll paid on December 17, 2021, in the amount of $49,915.77.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on December 31, 2021, in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Pay Scale for Town Employees.
• Organizational Chart.
• November 2021, Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.
• November 2021, Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.
• November 2021, Fort Gibson Municipal Court monthly report.
• Position of a Full-Time Investigator for the Police Department.
ORDINANCES:
Consider:
• Ordinance No. 2021-004, Amending Title 1, Administration, Chapter 7, Town Officers and Personnel, Section 1-7-1: Town Clerk; Town Treasurer, Subsection A. 4. And Adding Subsection E. and F., Replacing All Ordinances or Parts of Ordinances in Conflict Herewith and Providing for Severability.
• Ordinance No. 2021-005, Amending Title 1, Administration, Chapter 8, Municipal Court, Section 1-8-7: Clerk of the Court, Subsection B. And Adding Subsection F., G., and H., And Repealing All Ordinances or Parts of Ordinances in Conflict Herewith and Providing for Severability.
5. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
Consider:
• Employment, hiring, appointment, or promotion of Kennedy Cook with the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant to Title 25 OS § 307(b)(1).
• Appointment or promotion of Chase Anderson to Deputy Chief of Police with the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant to Title 25 OS § 307(b)(1).
• Discussion regarding the confidential communications between a public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest pursuant to Title 25OS §307(b)(4).
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY:
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
• VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
• CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on December 13, 2021.
• Payroll paid on December 17, 2021, in the amount of $49,321.82.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 31, 2021, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Pay Scale for the Utilities Authority Employees.
• Organizational Chart.
• November 2021, Utility Authority monthly report.
• UA OMAG Insurance Waste Water Treatment Plant Budget Amendment #02 in the amount of $3,768.
• Emergency Open Purchase Order (#21-25809) in the amount of $500 for use of the Visa Card for after hour emergencies through the end of December 31, 2021.
• Purchase Order #21-25775 to Mike Rigsby in the amount of $9,545 for Installation of Master Meters.
• Purchase Order in the amount of $20,000 to Core and Main’s Contractor for Installation of Master Meters.
ORDINANCES:
Consider
• Ordinance No. 2021-004, Amending Title 1, Administration, Chapter 7, Town Officers and Personnel, Section 1-7-1: Town Clerk; Town Treasurer, Subsection A. 4. And Adding Subsection E. and F., Replacing All Ordinances or Parts of Ordinances in Conflict Herewith and Providing for Severability.
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
Consider:
• Employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of Justin Evans with the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant toTitle 25 OS § 307(b)(1).
• Discussion regarding the confidential communications between a public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest pursuant to Title 25OS §307(b)(4).
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
