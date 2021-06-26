AGENDA — Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utilities Authority

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on June 14, 2021.
• Payroll paid on June 18, 2021 in the amount of $66,210.78.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 2, 2021 in the estimated amount of $50,000.00.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Citizens request from Justin Stowers to discuss adding speed bumps in a neighborhood.
• Contract with the Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce for Fiscal Year 2022.
• April 2021 Financials.
• April 2021 Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.
• April 2021 Fort Gibson Police Department Report.
• Excess Town property for transfer or sale.
• Change to purchase limit authorization for Town Code 2-1-2: Purchases and Contracts to be in accordance with Public Competitive Bidding Act 61 O.S. § 101, and the Public Trusts Bidding Law 60 O.S. § 176(h).
EXECUTIVE SESSION
• Discussion, decision and/or take-action regarding the employment, hiring, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of Brian DeShazo as Town Administrator pursuant to 25 OS §307(b)(1).
• Discussion, decision and/or take-action regarding the employment, hiring, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of Rob Frazier as Fort Gibson Police Chief pursuant to 25 OS §307 (b)(1).
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on June 14, 2021.
• Payroll paid on June 18, 2021 in the amount of $53,594.14.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 2, 2021 in the estimated amount of $48,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• April 2021 Financials.
• Change to purchase limit authorization for Town Code 2-1-2: Purchases and Contracts to be in accordance with Public Competitive Bidding Act 61 O.S. § 101, and the Public Trusts Bidding Law 60 O.S. § 176(h).
• Grant approval for purchase and installation of Master Meters for all accounts.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
• Discussion, decision and/or take-action regarding the employment, hiring, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of Brian DeShazo as Utilities Authority Administrator pursuant to 25 OS §307(b)(1).
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.