AGENDA — Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utilities Authority

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Aug. 9, 2021.
• Payroll paid on Aug. 13, 2021, in the amount of $51,840.35.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Aug. 27, 2021, in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• July 2021 Financials.
• July 2021 Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.
• July 2021 Fort Gibson Police Department Report.
• Accepting the Muskogee Opioid Response Coalition (MORC) grant for Police Department.
• Town advertising and support for local events & venues.
• Pursuing a Feasibility Study for Economic Development.
• Leave Share for Andrew Craig.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Regular Meeting
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on August 9, 2021.
• Payroll paid on Aug. 13, 2021, in the amount of $55,998.48.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Aug. 27, 2021 in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• July 2021 Financials.
• Declaring an emergency and providing approval of purchase order for repairs of the Chemical Processing Facility for the Waste-Water Treatment Plant in the amount of $65,000.
• Purchase and installation of Water Master Meters up to $50,000.
• Purchase of 400 residential Polycart’s up to $32,000.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
