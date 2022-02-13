WHAT: Board of Trustees Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA
VISITOR'S REMARKS OR COMMENTS
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Approval of Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on January 24, 2022.
• Payroll paid on January 28, 2022, in the amount of $56,182.42.
• Payroll paid on February 11, 2022, in the amount of $50,285.90.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on February 25, 2022, in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:
Consider
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Resignation of Tim Murphy, Trustee.
• Budget Amendment #01 for Town S&A Prior Year Fund in the amount of $50,947.
• Budget Amendment #01 for the Town Economic Development Prior Year Fund in the amount of $3,562.
• Budget Amendment #01 TWN Fund 30 Prior Year Fund in the amount of $517.00
• Budget Amendment #01 TWN Fund 21 Prior Year Fund in the amount of $39,000.
• Budget Amendment #2 Town-Fire Department 14 Prior Year Fund Balance in the amount of $2,705.
• Budget Amendment #02 Town S&A 02 Prior Year Fund in the amount of $33,070.
• Budget Amendment #3 Town Fire Department 15 Prior Year Fund Balance in the amount of $3,802.
• Budget Amendment #4 Town Police Department 16 Prior Year Fund Balance in the amount of $9,971.
• Budget Amendment #04 Town GG ATT Refund in the amount of $22.
• Budget Amendment #05 Town Prior Year Fund Balance in the amount of $18,088.
• Settlement Agreement of Michael Joe Roberts.
• Bank Transfer for the Buy-Out of Michael Joe Roberts in the amount of $29,596.79.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
6. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
7. NEW BUSINESS.
8. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
9. ADJOURNMENT.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
VISITOR'S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider
• Approval of Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on January 24, 2022.
• Approval of payroll paid on January 28, 2022, in the amount of $46,305.55.
• Payroll paid on February 11, 2022, in the amount of $46,521.06.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid February 25, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:
Consider
A. Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Resignation of Tim Murphy, Trustee.
C. Leave share for Terry Cook
D. Payroll adjustment for Terry Cook in the amount of $565.19.
E. Laurel Havens' request to locate the water line at 1434 Cemetery Road and to require the Town to expose the main line to set a meter.
F. PO# 22-25902 Distilled water to clean lab equipment and instruments and BOD testing through 06-30-2022.
G. Budget Amendment #02 UA Prior Year Fund Balance in the amount of $53,432.
H. Discussion, decision and/or take-action regarding the Budget Amendment #03 UA WWTP Refund in the amount of $124.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
6. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
7. NEW BUSINESS.
8. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
9. ADJOURNMENT.
