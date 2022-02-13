WHAT: Board of Trustees Regular Meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA

VISITOR'S REMARKS OR COMMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA:

Consider:

• Approval of Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on January 24, 2022.

• Payroll paid on January 28, 2022, in the amount of $56,182.42.

• Payroll paid on February 11, 2022, in the amount of $50,285.90.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on February 25, 2022, in the estimated amount of $50,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:

Consider 

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• Resignation of Tim Murphy, Trustee.

• Budget Amendment #01 for Town S&A Prior Year Fund in the amount of $50,947.

• Budget Amendment #01 for the Town Economic Development Prior Year Fund in the amount of $3,562.

• Budget Amendment #01 TWN Fund 30 Prior Year Fund in the amount of $517.00

• Budget Amendment #01 TWN Fund 21 Prior Year Fund in the amount of $39,000.

• Budget Amendment #2 Town-Fire Department 14 Prior Year Fund Balance in the amount of $2,705.

• Budget Amendment #02 Town S&A 02 Prior Year Fund in the amount of $33,070.

• Budget Amendment #3 Town Fire Department 15 Prior Year Fund Balance in the amount of $3,802.

• Budget Amendment #4 Town Police Department 16 Prior Year Fund Balance in the amount of $9,971.

• Budget Amendment #04 Town GG ATT Refund in the amount of $22.

• Budget Amendment #05 Town Prior Year Fund Balance in the amount of $18,088.

• Settlement Agreement of Michael Joe Roberts.

• Bank Transfer for the Buy-Out of Michael Joe Roberts in the amount of $29,596.79.

4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.

6. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.

7. NEW BUSINESS.

8. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.

9. ADJOURNMENT.

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority regular meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 Poplar Ave. 

AGENDA:

VISITOR'S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):    

CONSENT AGENDA:

Consider

• Approval of Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on January 24, 2022.

• Approval of payroll paid on January 28, 2022, in the amount of $46,305.55.

• Payroll paid on February 11, 2022, in the amount of $46,521.06.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid February 25, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:

Consider 

A. Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

B. Resignation of Tim Murphy, Trustee.

C. Leave share for Terry Cook

D. Payroll adjustment for Terry Cook in the amount of $565.19.

E. Laurel Havens' request to locate the water line at 1434 Cemetery Road and to require the Town to expose the main line to set a meter.

F. PO# 22-25902 Distilled water to clean lab equipment and instruments and BOD testing through 06-30-2022.

G. Budget Amendment #02 UA Prior Year Fund Balance in the amount of $53,432.

H.  Discussion, decision and/or take-action regarding the Budget Amendment #03 UA WWTP Refund in the amount of $124.

4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.

6. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.

7. NEW BUSINESS.

8. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.

9. ADJOURNMENT.

