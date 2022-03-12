WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall. 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on February 28, 2022.
• Minutes from the Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on February 17, 2022.
• Payroll paid on March 11, 2022, in the amount of $56,294.61.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on March 25, 2022, in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Budget Amendment #06 TWN GG Comm Center Rental in the amount of $3,000.
• Budget Amendment #07 TWN GG Granite Telecom in the amount of $102.
• Budget Amendment #07 TWN GG Business License in the amount of $5,050.
• Budget Amendment #08 TWN Cemetery Lot Sales in the amount of $1,950.
• CARL PERRY MEMORIAL BALLFIELD COMPLEX Contract Services Agreement.
RESOLUTIONS:
Consider:
• Resolution NO. 2022-007, A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF FORT GIBSON WHEREBY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES RESOLVE TO SUBMIT TO A VOTE OF THE REGISTERED VOERS OF THE TOWN THE QUESTION OF PROVIDING FOR APPOINTMENT BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN CLERK AND FURTHER PROVIDING THE FORM OF THE BALLOT TO BE UTILIZED AT THE ELECTION.
B. Resolution NO. 2022-008, A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES RESOLVE TO SUBMIT TO A VOTE OF THE REGISTERED VOTERS OF THE TOWN THE QUESTION OF PROVIDING FOR APPOINTMENT BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN TREASURER AND FURTHER PROVIDING THE FORM OF THE BALLOT TO BE UTILIZED AT THE ELECTION.
C. Consider Resolution NO. 2022-009, A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF FORT GIBSON OKLAHOMA AMENDING THE DESIGNATED OFFICIALS AUTHORIZED AS SIGNATORIES FOR THE TOWN OF FORT GIBSON, OKLAHOMA
5. ORDINANCES
Consider:
• Ordinance No. 2022-003, Amending Title 1, Administration, Chapter 7, Town Officers and Personnel, Section 1-7-13, Employee Retirement System, Repealing Subsections (A-E).
B. Ordinance No. 2022-004, Amending The Employee Retirement System, Creating Title 1, Section 1-7-14, Employee Retirement system; Providing for Repealer and Severability; Adopting Those Amendments Mandated by the Internal Revenue Code; and Declaring and Emergency.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY:
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall. 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on February 28, 2022.
• Payroll paid on March 11, 2022, in the amount of $46,774.02.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid March 25, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Budget Amendment #03 UA GG Interest Income in the amount of $23,100.
• Budget Amendment #04 UA GG Penalty Income in the amount of $8,200.
• Bank of Oklahoma Financial monthly installment amounts of $10,605.33 each month through June 2022 for FGUA Utility System Revenue Note Series 2016 bond amount to back up the loan for the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• Budget Amendment #02 WWTP Refresco Test Fees in the amount of $9.000.
RESOLUTIONS:
Consider:
5. ORDINANCES
Consider:
EXECUTIVE SESSION.
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
