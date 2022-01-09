WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the town of Fort Gibson on December 27, 2021.
• Payroll paid on December 30, 2021, in the amount of $42,916.21.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid January 14, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Updated COVID-19 Policy.
• Open PO, #22-25868 to Finley and Cook (Auditors) in the amount of $20,000.
• Purchase Orders amounts up to $12,000 each month through March 2022 for FGUA, Utility System Revenue Note Series 2016 bond amount to back up the loan for the, Waste Water Treatment Plant.
• Purchase Orders in the amounts up to $7,000 each month through March 2022 for FGUA Water Resources Board Loan Payments ORF-11-004-CW for the Waste Water Treatment Plant Loan.
RESOLUTIONS:
Consider:
• Resolution for the Town of Fort Gibson amending the Town of Fort Gibson and Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Employee Handbook.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
A. Discussion regarding the confidential communications between a public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest pursuant to Title 25 OS § 307 (b)(4).
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
ADJOURNMENT.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the town of Fort Gibson on December 27, 2021.
• Payroll paid on December 30, 2022 in the amount of $51,553.01.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid January 14, 2022 in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Lot split as approved by the planning and zoning commission.
• Updated COVID-19 Policy.
• Open PO #22-25868 to Finley and Cook (Auditors) in the amount of $20,000.
• Request remains to remove 3 sets of speed bumps on Oakmont Street, Southern Oaks Addition. Dare Hill lives at 1209 Pinehurst Court. Request that speed bumps be removed. It is not necessary and harmful to autos. Safety, children playing signs and posted speed limit are appreciated and should be enough control.
• Budget Amendment #03 for Town General Government FGHA Franchise Tax in the amount of $576.
• Open Purchase Order in the amount of $6515.00 and over limit to RTG Grant Preparation Carl Perry Memorial Ball Field.
ORDINANCES:
Consider:
• Ordinance No. 2022-001, Amending Title 9, Public Utilities, Chapter 3, Water Use and Service, Section 9-3-7, Subsection (A)(2) Repealing Subsection “g”.
• Ordinance No. 2022-002, Amending Title 1, Administration, Chapter 7, Town Officers and Personnel, Section 1-7-11, Personnel Handbook, Repealing Subsection (A).
RESOLUTIONS:
Consider:
• Resolution of the Town of Fort Gibson amending the Town of Fort Gibson and Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Employee Handbook.
OATH OF OFFICE:
• Administer Oath of Office for Nicole Sloat as Fort Gibson Town Clerk in accordance with Oklahoma Constitution Article XV – Oath of Office.
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
• Discussion regarding the confidential communications between a public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest pursuant to Title 25 OS § 307 (b)(4).
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
ADJOURNMENT.
