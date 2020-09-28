WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Town Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar St.
AGENDA:
Call to Order
Roll Call
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Sept. 14, 2020.
• Payroll paid on Sept. 25, 2020 in the amount of $59,747.14.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Oct. 9, 2020 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Repaving Willey Road south of Hwy 62 to Hwy 10 in cooperation with Muskogee County and the Cherokee Nation.
• Sketch plan for Arcon, Inc. (McDonald’s) at 1509 S. Ross St. in Fort Gibson. Recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Board on January 6, 2020.
• Lot split at 1509 S. Ross St. in Fort Gibson (McDonald’s). Recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Board on July 20, 2020.
• August 2020 Financials.
• August 2020 Police Department Report.
• August 2020 Fire Department Report.
• Presentation on the United Way by Jenny Jamison.
• Reducing the speed on Lee Street at U.S. 62 from 45 mph to 35 mph.
• Donation of old body cameras to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Investigation Division.
• Amending Ordinance Title 7, Chapter 10, Section 7-10-6 (C).
4. RESOLUTIONS.
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding approval of Resolution 2020-005 to amend the agreement establishing OMAG.
5. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
6. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
7. ADJOURNMENT.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utility Authority
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Town Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar St.
AGENDA:
Call to Order
Roll Call
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
A. Consider approval of Minutes of the Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on Sept. 14, 2020.
B. Consider approval of payroll paid on Sept. 25 2020 in the amount of $47,366.21.
C. Consider pre-approval of payroll to be paid Oct. 9, 2020 in the estimated amount of $40,000.
D. Consider payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding presentation of August 2020 Financials.
4. RESOLUTIONS.
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding approval of Resolution 2020-004 to amend the agreement establishing OMAG.
5. EXECUTIVE SESSION.
A. Discussion regarding the resignation of Judson White pursuant to Title 25 OS §307(b)(1).
6. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
7. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
8. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
9. ADJOURNMENT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.