AGENDA — Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utility Authority

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Town Municipal Building, Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
1. VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Nov. 23.
• Minutes of an Emergency Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Nov. 25
• Minutes of a Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Nov. 30.
• Payroll paid on Dec. 4, 2020 in the amount of $66,055.24.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Dec. 18, 2020 in the estimated amount of $56,000.
• Budget amendment #13 in the amount of $1,500.
• Budget amendment #14 in the amount of $293,311.13.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Acceptance of a bid from United Turf and Track for $82,492.00 for the Soccer Complex Grounds Improvements project.
• Acceptance of a bid from JE Dirt Wurx, LLC for $70,495.00 for the Soccer Complex Building Improvements project.
• Extending benefits to employees that are quarantined due to the Coronavirus in the absence of an extension of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Discuss the purchase or appraisal of real property pursuant to Title 25 OS§ 307(B)(3).
5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
6. ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS.
• Ordinance No. 2020-009 An ordinance amending the Employee Retirement System, defined contribution for the Town of Fort Gibson and Fort Gibson Utility Authority, Oklahoma; providing retirement benefits for eligible employees of the Town of Fort Gibson and Fort Gibson Utility Authority, Oklahoma; pertaining to employee eligibility; providing for repealer and severability; and declaring an emergency.
7. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
8. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
9. ADJOURNMENT.
• • •
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utility Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Town Municipal Building, Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
1. VISITORS DISCUSSION.
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on Nov. 23.
• Minutes of an Emergency Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Nov. 25.
• Minutes of a Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Nov. 30.
• Payroll paid on Dec. 4 in the amount of $47,151.75.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Dec. 18 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Extending benefits to employees that are quarantined due to the Coronavirus in the absence of an extension of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).
• Water usage rates and connection fee to provide future potable water service to the OG&E Power Plant.
4. ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS.
Ordinance No. 2020-009 An ordinance amending the Employee Retirement System, defined contribution for the Town of Fort Gibson and Fort Gibson Utility Authority, Oklahoma; providing retirement benefits for eligible employees of the Town of Fort Gibson and Fort Gibson Utility Authority, Oklahoma; pertaining to employee eligibility; providing for repealer and severability; and declaring an emergency.
5. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
6. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
7. ADJOURNMENT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.