AGENDA — Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utility Authority

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Town Municipal Building, Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA: 

1. VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):

2. CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Nov. 23.

• Minutes of an Emergency Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Nov. 25

• Minutes of a Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Nov. 30.

• Payroll paid on Dec. 4, 2020 in the amount of $66,055.24.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Dec. 18, 2020 in the estimated amount of $56,000.

• Budget amendment #13 in the amount of $1,500.

• Budget amendment #14 in the amount of $293,311.13.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION

Consider: 

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• Acceptance of a bid from United Turf and Track for $82,492.00 for the Soccer Complex Grounds Improvements project.

• Acceptance of a bid from JE Dirt Wurx, LLC for $70,495.00 for the Soccer Complex Building Improvements project.

• Extending benefits to employees that are quarantined due to the Coronavirus in the absence of an extension of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).

4. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Discuss the purchase or appraisal of real property pursuant to Title 25 OS§ 307(B)(3).

5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.

6. ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS.

• Ordinance No. 2020-009 An ordinance amending the Employee Retirement System, defined contribution for the Town of Fort Gibson and Fort Gibson Utility Authority, Oklahoma; providing retirement benefits for eligible employees of the Town of Fort Gibson and Fort Gibson Utility Authority, Oklahoma; pertaining to employee eligibility; providing for repealer and severability; and declaring an emergency. 

7. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.

8. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.

9. ADJOURNMENT.

• • • 

 WHAT: Fort Gibson Utility Authority.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Town Municipal Building, Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA: 

1. VISITORS DISCUSSION.

2. CONSENT AGENDA

Consider: 

• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on Nov. 23.

• Minutes of an Emergency Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Nov. 25.

• Minutes of a Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Nov. 30.

• Payroll paid on Dec. 4 in the amount of $47,151.75.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Dec. 18 in the estimated amount of $46,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION

Consider: 

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• Extending benefits to employees that are quarantined due to the Coronavirus in the absence of an extension of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).

• Water usage rates and connection fee to provide future potable water service to the OG&E Power Plant.

4. ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS.

Ordinance No. 2020-009 An ordinance amending the Employee Retirement System, defined contribution for the Town of Fort Gibson and Fort Gibson Utility Authority, Oklahoma; providing retirement benefits for eligible employees of the Town of Fort Gibson and Fort Gibson Utility Authority, Oklahoma; pertaining to employee eligibility; providing for repealer and severability; and declaring an emergency. 

5. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.

6. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.

7. ADJOURNMENT. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you