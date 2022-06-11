AGENDA — Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utility Authority

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building assembly hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave., Fort Gibson.
AGENDA:
Prayer, Flag Salute, Call to Order, Roll Call.
1. VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on May 23, 2022.
• Payroll paid on June 3, 2022, in the amount of $48,823.03.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on June 20, 2022, in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Public Hearing on the Town of Fort Gibson's proposed FY 2023 budget.
• Resolution 2022-011 A Resolution of the Board of Trustees of the Town of Fort Gibson whereby the Board of Trustees have approved the Operating Budget of the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees held on June 13, 2022.
• Finley and Cook Certified Public Accountants in the amount of $40,000.
• Budget Amendment #12 TWN GG REFUND in the amount of $162.
• Action on Cherokee Street west of Hickory.
• Free-standing Advertising Signs.
4. ORDINANCES:
• Consider Ordinance 2022-008: An Ordinance Amending Title 7, Motor Vehicles and Traffic, Chapter 6, Parking Regulations, section 2, General Parking Regulations.
5. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
A. Discussion regarding the confidential communications between a public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest pursuant to Title 25OS §307 (b)(4).
6. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION, IF NECESSARY:
7. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
8. NEW BUSINESS.
9. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building assembly hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave., Fort Gibson.
1. VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider
• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on May 23, 2022.
• Payroll paid on June 3, 2022, in the amount of $52,076.89
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid June 17, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:
Consider
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Sewer service provided to Spurlock Estates.
• Resolution of the Board of Trustees of the Town of Fort Gibson Utilities Authority whereby the Board of Trustees have approved the Operating Budget of the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year at the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees held on June 13, 2022.
• Finley and Cook Certified Public Accountants in the amount of $40,000.
• Discussion, decision and/or take-action regarding Open PO 22-26664, Keith’s True Value, for minor tools in the amount of $500.
• Budget Amendment #7 UA GG INS PROCEEDS in the amount of $11,462.
4. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
5. NEW BUSINESS.
6. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
7. ADJOURNMENT.
