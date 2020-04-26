WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees Special Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Teleconference — Join Zoom Meeting from the Town of Fort Gibson website, www.fortgibson.net.
AGENDA:
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on April 13, 2020.
• Minutes of the Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on April 20, 2020.
• Payroll paid on April 24, 2020 in the amount of $50,277.84.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid May 8, 2020 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• March 2020 Financial Statement.
• March 2020 Fort Gibson Fire Department Report.
• March 2020 Fort Gibson Police Department Report.
• Agreement with Unite Private Networks, who is creating an information network in Fort Gibson.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of Austin Cluck pursuant to 25 OS §307(b) (1).
B. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of Lane Bogart pursuant to 25 OS §307(b) (1).
C. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding purchase of 9.72 acres of land pursuant to 25 OS §307(b) (3).
5. RESOLUTIONS:
Consider:
• Amendment #2 of Resolution #2020-003 to declare a State of Emergency for the Town of Fort Gibson in response to the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19.
6. ORDINANCES:
Consider:
• Ordinance No. 2020-001 to amend Ordinance No. 1969-5, an Ordinance of the Town of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma regarding alcoholic beverage tax, Section 3-2-7(A), days and hours of sales and Section 3-2-8(A), conditions of sales; repealing all Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict herewith; providing for severability and declaring an emergency.
7. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
8. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
9. ADJOURNMENT.
