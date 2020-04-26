WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees Special Meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Teleconference — Join Zoom Meeting from the Town of Fort Gibson website, www.fortgibson.net.

AGENDA:

1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):

2. CONSENT AGENDA:

Consider:

• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on April 13, 2020.

• Minutes of the Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on April 20, 2020.

• Payroll paid on April 24, 2020 in the amount of $50,277.84.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid May 8, 2020 in the estimated amount of $46,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• March 2020 Financial Statement.

• March 2020 Fort Gibson Fire Department Report.

• March 2020 Fort Gibson Police Department Report.

• Agreement with Unite Private Networks, who is creating an information network in Fort Gibson.

4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of Austin Cluck pursuant to 25 OS §307(b) (1).

B. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of Lane Bogart pursuant to 25 OS §307(b) (1).

C. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding purchase of 9.72 acres of land pursuant to 25 OS §307(b) (3).

5. RESOLUTIONS:

Consider:

• Amendment #2 of Resolution #2020-003 to declare a State of Emergency for the Town of Fort Gibson in response to the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19.

6. ORDINANCES:

Consider:

• Ordinance No. 2020-001 to amend Ordinance No. 1969-5, an Ordinance of the Town of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma regarding alcoholic beverage tax, Section 3-2-7(A), days and hours of sales and Section 3-2-8(A), conditions of sales; repealing all Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict herewith; providing for severability and declaring an emergency.

7. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.

8. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.

9. ADJOURNMENT.

