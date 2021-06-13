AGENDA — Fort Gibson Trustees, Utilities Authority

WHAT: Fort Gibson Trustees Regular Meeting
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on May 24, 2021.
• Payroll paid on June 4, 2021 in the amount of $48,625.62.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid June 18, 2021 in the estimated amount of $48,000.00.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
STATE OF THE TOWN BRIEF
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Citizens request from Justin Stowers to discuss adding speed bumps in a neighborhood.
• Audit results for the 2019-2020 audit.
• Fort Gibson Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 209 Contract for Fiscal Year 2022.
• Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Budget.
• Request for Leave Share for Tina Seabolt in accordance with the Town Leave Sharing Program.
• Authorized Agents for the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund to remove Debbie Daniels, Shelley Steffes, and Deborah Livesay, and to add Amanda Smith and Cindy Acord as Authorized Agent’s for Town accounts.
• Lot split as approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
RESOLUTION.
• A Resolution of the Board of Trustees declaring to apply for and obtain a business credit card account.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on May 24, 2021.
• Payroll paid on June 4, 2021 in the amount of $42,903.90.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid June 18, 2021 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Audit results for the 2019-2020 audit.
• Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Budget.
• Request for Leave Share for Tina Seabolt in accordance with the Town Leave Sharing Program.
• Authorized Agents for the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund to remove Debbie Daniels, Shelley Steffes, and Deborah Livesay, and to add Amanda Smith and Cindy Acord as Authorized Agent’s for Utilities Authority accounts.
• Supplemental purchase order of $30,000 for water master meter purchase.
RESOLUTION.
• A Resolution of the Board of Trustees declaring to apply for and obtain a business credit card account.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
