WHAT: Fort Gibson Utility Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
Call to Order
Roll Call
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on October 26, 2020.
• Payroll paid on November 6, 2020 in the amount of $45,773.71.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid November 20, 2020 in the estimated amount of $40,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
• Discussion, decision and/or take-action regarding items removed from the Consent Agenda.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
• Discussion regarding hiring and employment of Kyson Carr as full-time Utilities Laborer pursuant to 25 OS §307(b) (1).
• Discuss the appointment of Deborah Livesay as interim Utility Authority Treasurer pursuant to 25 OS §307(b)(1).
• Discuss the appointment of Amanda Smith as Deputy Utility Authority Treasurer pursuant to 25 OS §307(b)(1).
5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
6. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
7. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
8. ADJOURNMENT.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Fort Gibson Municipal Building.
Call to Order
Roll Call
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on October 26, 2020.
• Payroll paid on November 6, 2020 in the amount of $56,023.98.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid November 20, 2020 in the estimated amount of $46,000.00.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
• Discussion, decision and/or take-action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Presentation of request for building permit variance by Mr. Timmy Gauntt.
4. ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS
• Discussion and/or decision regarding ORDINANCE NO. 2020-007 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 9, PUBLIC UTILITIES, CHAPTER 1, DEPOSITS FOR WATER, Discussion and/or decision regarding ORDINANCE NO. 2020-008 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 9, PUBLIC UTILITIES, CHAPTER 1, DEPOSITS FOR WATER, SEWER AND SANITATION SERVICES, SECTION 9-1-5, DELINQUENT ACCOUNTS. REPEALLING ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.
• Discussion and/or decision regarding ORDINANCE NO. 2020-008 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 9, PUBLIC UTILITIES, CHAPTER 1, DEPOSITS FOR WATER, SEWER AND SANITATION SERVICES, SECTION 9-1-5, DELINQUENT ACCOUNTS. REPEALLING ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION
• Discuss the hiring and employment of Cammie Ragsdale as the Records Clerk for the Fort Gibson Police Department pursuant to 25 OS §307(b)(1).
• Discuss the appointment of Deborah Livesay as interim Town Treasurer pursuant to 25 OS §307(b)(1).
• Discuss the appointment of Amanda Smith as Deputy Town Treasurer pursuant to 25 OS §307(b)(1).
• Discuss the appointment of Christie Glasby as Deputy Town Clerk pursuant to 25 OS §307(b)(1).
5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
6. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
7. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
8. ADJOURNMENT.
