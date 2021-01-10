WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority regular meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Fort Gibson Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar St.

AGENDA:

VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):

CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on Dec. 28, 2020.

• Payroll paid on Dec. 31, 2020 in the amount of $41,959.36.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Jan. 15, 2021 in the estimated amount of $42,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• Authorization to add additional charge on water bill for Master Meter existing customers that choose installment purchase of master meter replacement (ref Ord 2006-004, 8-28-2006).

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.

REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.

ADJOURNMENT.

• • •

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Fort Gibson Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar St.

AGENDA:

VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):

CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Dec. 28, 2020.

• Payroll paid on Dec. 31, 2020 in the amount of $60,744.34.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Jan. 15, 2021 in the estimated amount of $60,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS

Consider:

• RESOLUTION 2021-001, Notice of Election.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.

REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.

ADJOURNMENT.

