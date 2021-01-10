WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Fort Gibson Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar St.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on Dec. 28, 2020.
• Payroll paid on Dec. 31, 2020 in the amount of $41,959.36.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Jan. 15, 2021 in the estimated amount of $42,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Authorization to add additional charge on water bill for Master Meter existing customers that choose installment purchase of master meter replacement (ref Ord 2006-004, 8-28-2006).
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
ADJOURNMENT.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Fort Gibson Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar St.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Dec. 28, 2020.
• Payroll paid on Dec. 31, 2020 in the amount of $60,744.34.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Jan. 15, 2021 in the estimated amount of $60,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS
Consider:
• RESOLUTION 2021-001, Notice of Election.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
ADJOURNMENT.
