WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
1. VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on Feb. 22.
• Minutes of the Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on March 1.
• Payroll paid on Feb. 26, 2021, in the amount of $47,079.18
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid March 12, 2021, in the estimated amount of $45,000.
E. Consider payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
Discussion, decision and/or take-action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION.
Discuss the employment or resignation of Deborah Livesay in accordance with Title 25, Oklahoma Statute§ 307.8.1.
5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
6. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
7. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
8. ADJOURNMENT.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
1. VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Feb. 22.
• Payroll paid on Feb. 26, in the amount of $60,560.18
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid March 12, 2021 in the estimated amount of $60,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Budget Amendment #16 for Development Authority for $152,400.
• Budget Amendment #17 for Town of Fort Gibson Sales Tax General Budget for $100,000.
• Budget Amendment #18 for Town Street and Alley Sales Tax Budget for $25,000.
• Budget Amendment #19 for Town Use Tax Budget for $130,000.
• Budget Amendment #20 for Town 1.25% Sales Tax for $25,000.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION.
Discuss the purchase or appraisal of real property in accordance with Title 25, Oklahoma Statute§ 307. B.3.
5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
6. ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS.
Discussion, decision, and/or take action regarding ORDINANCE No. 2021-001, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 9, PUBLIC UTILITIES, CHAPTER 3, WATER USE AND SERVICE.
7. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
8. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
9. ADJOURNMENT.
