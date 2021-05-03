WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Special Meeting.
WHEN: Noon Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Lowest bids for the Field House and Press Box construction projects as prepared by Muskogee Public Schools' Construction Manager, Manhattan, provided by their approved subcontractors. Total GMP for the Field House and Press Box project is $24,188,017.
• Deductive Change Order in the amount of $250,000 from the Tony Goetz project GMP of $10,584,321.00 and making the new GMP $10,334,321.00 for that project.
• Deductive Change Order from Manhattan in the amount of $250,000 from the High School Stadium project GMP of $5,421,679.00 and making the new GMP for that project $5,171,679.00.
• Contract with Government Capital for $3,000,000 for FF&E across all projects in the district.
