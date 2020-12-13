WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes from Dec. 7 regular meeting.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account for the R&R of a Low Water Crossing on S. 54th Street W., in District 1 to American Native Construction, off 6-month bid.
• Approval of a 324A Claim Form for bridge replacement over Sam’s Creek, (Smith Ferry Road) in D1, JP#33052(07).
• Approval of a 324A Claim Form for bridge replacement over South Fork, in District 2, JP#33051(07).
• Repair of brick ventilation stack on the County Services Building roof.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Bid No. 7: Six Months Road Material
• Application for Oklahoma CARES PPE Reimbursement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.