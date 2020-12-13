Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes from Dec. 7 regular meeting.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account for the R&R of a Low Water Crossing on S. 54th Street W., in District 1 to American Native Construction, off 6-month bid.

• Approval of a 324A Claim Form for bridge replacement over Sam’s Creek, (Smith Ferry Road) in D1, JP#33052(07).

• Approval of a 324A Claim Form for bridge replacement over South Fork, in District 2, JP#33051(07).

• Repair of brick ventilation stack on the County Services Building roof. 

• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.

• Bid No. 7: Six Months Road Material

• Application for Oklahoma CARES PPE Reimbursement.

