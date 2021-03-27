AGENDA — Muskogee Board of County Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 22 regular meeting.
• Agreement between the Muskogee County Health Department and Claudia McElvania for Nursing Services.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Wiedel Trucking for hauling and equipment, for various projects in the amount of $8,500.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects in the amount of $6,000.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to JSCO Trucking for hauling on various projects in the amount of $8,000.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment for various projects in the amount of $7,000.
• COVID-19.
New Business
