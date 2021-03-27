AGENDA — Muskogee Board of County Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 22 regular meeting.

• Agreement between the Muskogee County Health Department and Claudia McElvania for Nursing Services.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Wiedel Trucking for hauling and equipment, for various projects in the amount of $8,500.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects in the amount of $6,000.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to JSCO Trucking for hauling on various projects in the amount of $8,000.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment for various projects in the amount of $7,000.

• COVID-19.

New Business

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you