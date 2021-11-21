AGENDA — Muskogee City Council, Muskogee Redevelopment Authority, Muskogee Municipal Authority

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting and special meetings of Muskogee Redevelopment Authority and Muskogee Municipal Authority.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from Oct. 23 through Nov. 5.
• State contract pricing from Joe Cooper Chevrolet in the amount of $35,343 for the purchase of one 2022 Chevrolet 2500 4WD Crew Cab truck for the Emergency Management Department.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Ordinance No. 4131-A, rezoning property addressed as 5028 W. Okmulgee Ave. from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorize revisions of the official zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Ordinance No. 4139-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Article 4, Section 54-111 (6), Disorderly Conduct; by providing defense, adding repealer, severability, and setting an effective date.
• Resolution No. 2881, Project Agreement No. 35734(04) with Oklahoma Department of Transportation for the replacement of traffic signals on U.S. 62 at North Country Club Road.
• ODEQ Permit No. SL000051210672, construction of 4,000 linear feet of eight-inch PVC gravity sanitary sewer line and all appurtenances to serve the South 54th Street Landfill Sewer Line.
• Revocation of an urban renewal plan titled Muskogee Downtown Revitalization and Neighborhood Development Project, as amended April 1984 and approved by the City Council of the City of Muskogee on May 14, 1984.
• Convening an executive session:
a) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with International Association of Firefighters Local No. 57 and take appropriate action in open session.
b) Pursuant to 5 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the Worker's Compensation claim of Derrell Jones and take appropriate action in open session.
c) Pursuant to 5 O.S. § 307 C.11 for the purpose of conferring on matters pertaining to economic development within the Central Business District and take appropriate action in open session.
d) Pursuant to 5 O.S. § 307 B.1 Title 25 to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Manager Mike Miller and take appropriate action in open session.
e) Pursuant to 5 O.S. § 307 B.1 Title 25 to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Attorney Roy D. Tucker and take appropriate action in open session.
f) Pursuant to 5 O.S. § 307 B.1 Title 25 to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Clerk Tammy L. Tracy and take appropriate action in open session.
g) Pursuant to 5 O.S. § 307 B.1 Title 25 to discuss the employment, terms, evaluation, hiring, appointment, demotion, disciplining, resignation, or termination of Municipal Judge Toni Bradley-Smith and take appropriate action in open session.
MUSKOGEE REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Consider:
• Appointment of a Vice Chair and Secretary/Treasurer of the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. 25 § 307C.11
a) to discuss strategic matters pertaining to economic development, including the potential transfer of property, and provide necessary direction to staff.
b) to discuss matters pertaining to economic development in the northwest quadrant of the city and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.
MUSKOGEE MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
Consider:
• Resolution No. 2882 of the Muskogee Municipal Authority, authorizing execution of professional services agreements and the distribution of bid packages in connection with a proposed sales tax revenue financing.
