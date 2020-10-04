WHAT: Regular meetings of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special meeting of Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of September 21, 2020.
• Presentation of report about the progress of City-County Cooperative Street Projects in the city's southeast zone.
• Change Order No. 3 to the 30-inch Waterline Improvements Project for the amount of $25,695.
• Appointment of David Jones to the Street Advisory Commission for a five-year term, replacing James Young, beginning Oct. 1.
• Appointment of Charles Floyd to serve the unexpired term of John Martin on the War Memorial Trust Authority beginning Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30, 2022.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of Sept. 21 meeting.
• Claims for all city departments from Sept. 12 through Sept. 25.
• Change Order No. 2 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation Emergency Clarifier repairs in the amount of $204,561.90, for bio-solids removal, hauling and disposal costs.
• Awarding a contract to Tonto Construction in the amount of $86,400 for bio-solid removal, hauling and disposal by agricultural land application from Digester No. 1 at the Pollution Control Plant.
• Acceptance of the 2020 Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $31,183.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Presentation of report about the COVID-19 pandemic and, if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Muskogee County Board of Commissioners' appointees to the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority — David White, Ken Doke and John Barton — each for a four-year term beginning Oct. 1.
• Ordinance No. 4106-A, authorizing the renewal of a non-exclusive Agreement/Permit with Cebridge Acquisition, L.P. dba Suddenlink Communications, for the operation of a cable system within the City Limits of Muskogee for a period of five years, expiring in 2025.
