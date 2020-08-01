AGENDA — Muskogee City Council Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of July 20 meeting.
• Amended Council Policy 3-6-3, Sexual Harassment and General Harassment Policy.
• Appointment of Sharon Champlin to a five-year term on the Roxy Theater Community Trust, replacing Kim Lynch, beginning Aug. 1.
• Appointment of Stephanie Morgan to a three-year term on the War Memorial Trust Authority, replacing Donald Wardlow, beginning Sept. 1.
• Appointment of Corey Sisson to serve on the Muskogee Industrial Trust, filling the expired term of Mike Leonard beginning Aug. 1 and ending July 31, 2026.
• Reappointment of Latisha Dawkins to a five-year term on the Martin Luther King Community Trust Authority beginning Aug. 1.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of July 20 meeting.
• Claims for all city departments July 11 through July 24.
• Professional design services agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates to provide a Transit, Sidewalk, Trail and Bikeway Master Plan for the city of Muskogee as recommended by staff and the AIM Infrastructure Committee.
• Bids for street repair and infrastructure projects as follows: 1) APAC Central in the amount of $1,493,102.50 for Mill and Overlay on South East Zone Street Rehabilitation Project; 2) Vance Brothers in the amount of $309,947.90 for Micro-surfacing on the Southeast Zone Street Rehabilitation Project; 3) Ross Construction in the amount of $85,804.40 for alternate striping on the Southeast Zone Street Rehabilitation Project; and 4) Cook Construction in the amount of $889,600 for infrastructure installation on the Walnut Creek Development Project.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Presentation of report on the COVID-19 Pandemic in Muskogee and, if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
