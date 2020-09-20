AGENDA — Muskogee City Council, Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meetings of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and special meeting of Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Aug. 17.
• Public Hearing and approval of Ordinance #4105-A, rezoning 101.59 acres located at 4412 W. Hancock Road from R-1, Single-Family Residential District, to A-1, Agricultural District, and authorizing revision of zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Final Plat of Bushwood Estates, consisting of eight lots in two blocks on 1.97 acres, located south of Amended Eagle Crest Estates.
• Change Order No.3 for the removal of additional concrete and steel within the raw sewage pump station at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the amount of $53,326.06.
• Status report for the initial phase of the multi-phase evaluation program on employee wage rates.
• Status report for the city's Multi-Year Street Plan, including updates for current projects and upcoming capital improvement project street projects.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of Aug. 17.
• Claims for all city departments from Aug. 8 through Sept. 11.
• Resolution No. 2828, declaring a parcel of property located within the 700 Block of North "E" Street as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2830, declaring a parcel of property located within the 2200 Block of Love Street as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2831, declaring a parcel of property located at 2621 Elgin St. as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2832, declaring a parcel of property located at 720 Hamilton St. as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2833, declaring a parcel of property located at 508 Callahan St. as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Authorizing city manager to negotiate and execute temporary services/staffing services agreements with Action Group Staffing as the city's primary source for temporary staffing needs and with Express Employment Professionals as its secondary source for temporary staffing needs.
• Amendments to the Naviline Financial Software Agreement, transitioning from an on-premise solution to a hosted solution and allowing for improved back-up and disaster recovery.
• Authorizing city manager to negotiate and execute a contract with Unifirst Uniform Co. to furnish uniforms for municipal employees.
• Ratifying the application for the 2021 Oklahoma Emergency Management Performance Grant in the amount of $25,000.
• Acceptance of the 2020 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Peer Support Implementation Project Grant through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, in the amount of $121,299.
• Accepting the best bid from Baysingers Uniform and Equipment for up to 25 Powered Air Purifying Respirators in the amount not to exceed $49,723.50.
• Applying for the Walmart Local Community Grant in an amount up to $5,000 to help fund the purchase of an additional K-9 for the Muskogee Police Department.
• Applying for the National Association of Chiefs of Police, Police K-9 Program, to help fund the purchase of an additional K-9 for the Muskogee Police Department.
• Receipt of death benefit funds in the amount of $3,000 from the United States Police Canine Association Inc. for deceased K-9 Officer Oli.
• Resolution No. 2826, amending the fiscal year 2021 budget to provide for additional revenues and expenditures related to the Police Equipment Grant Fund.
• Receipt of donated funds for the Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program in the amount of $5,756.47 for the months of June, July and August 2020.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Status report on the COVID-19 pandemic and, if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
