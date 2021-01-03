AGENDA — Muskogee City Council, Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special meeting of Muskogee City Council.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave

ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.

INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.

PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA

Consider:

• Public Works Committee minutes of Dec. 7 meeting.

• Change Order No. 2 for Utility Technology Services, removal of batteries from discontinued meters replaced as part of the Automated Meter Reading System Project.

• Appointment of Joshua Cotten to serve a four-year term on the Wellness Initiative Board, replacing Keith Harlin beginning Jan. 1.

FINANCE AGENDA

Consider:

• Finance Committee minutes of Dec. 7 meeting.

• Claims for all city departments from Nov. 28 through Dec. 26.

• Presentation of report and recognition of Muskogee City Council and Council Appointees Diversity Training. 

• Accepting lowest bid from Rosscon LLC, an amount not to exceed $3 million, for the NE Zone Mill & Overlay Project No. 2020008, or take other necessary action. 

• Accepting lowest bid from Cook Construction in the amount of $1,341,261.50, for Waterline Interconnects Package B Project No. 2020016, or take other necessary action. 

• Accepting lowest bid from OMNI Mechanical in the amount of $452,955 for the replacement of HVAC system at the Swim and Fitness Center Natatorium, or take other necessary action. 

SPECIAL CALL: CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

Consider: 

• Presentation of report on the COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee and, if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve subsequent amendments to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803. 

