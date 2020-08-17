AGENDA — Muskogee City Council Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special meeting of Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Aug. 3 meeting.
• Public hearing and take action on Resolution No. 2824, amending the land use map regarding property located along the west side of North 32nd Street, north of Harris Road, from Regional/Corridor Commercial to Light Industrial and authorize staff to revise the map if approved.
• Public Hearing and take action on Ordinance No. 4104-A, rezone 3217 N. 32nd St., from C-2, General Commercial, to I-1, Light Industrial, and authorize staff to revise the zoning map if approved.
• Request to remove a stop sign located at the intersection of Second and Court streets for east- and west-bound traffic, converting it to a two-way, north-south, stop-controlled intersection.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of Aug. 3 meeting.
• Claims for all city departments from July 25 through Aug. 7.
• Amendment No.1 to engineering service agreement for tank-mixing design and water distribution improvements, amending the original agreement dated March 15, 2018.
• Authorizing the city manager to amend and execute a professional services agreement between the city of Muskogee and Retail Strategies for a reduced amount not to exceed $32,000 for retail recruitment and consulting services.
• Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame's request for matching grant funds in the amount of $12,137.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Report on the COVID-19 pandemic and, if necessary, take appropriate action to amend Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
