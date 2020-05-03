AGENDA: Muskogee City Council — Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special meeting of Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of April 20.
• Preliminary plat of Bushwood Estates, consisting of eight lots in two blocks on 1.97 acres located south of Amended Eagle Crest Estates, or take other necessary action.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of April 20.
• Claims for all city departments from April 10 through April 24.
• Awarding lowest bid, in the amount of $37,278, to Acme Reese Air Conditioning for Station No. 3 HVAC installation, or take other necessary action.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Report about the COVID-19 pandemic and, if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Request to apply for a grant through the Federal Aviation Administration in the amount of $30,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, accept and use the same for operational expenses at Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport if selected.
• Granting a temporary construction easement and an access and utility easement to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
