AGENDA: Muskogee City Council — Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special meeting of Muskogee City Council.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave

ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.

INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.

PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA

Consider:

• Public Works Committee minutes of April 20.

• Preliminary plat of Bushwood Estates, consisting of eight lots in two blocks on 1.97 acres located south of Amended Eagle Crest Estates, or take other necessary action. 

FINANCE AGENDA

Consider:

• Finance Committee minutes of April 20.

• Claims for all city departments from April 10 through April 24.

• Awarding lowest bid, in the amount of $37,278, to Acme Reese Air Conditioning for Station No. 3 HVAC installation, or take other necessary action.

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

Consider:

• Report about the COVID-19 pandemic and, if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803. 

• Request to apply for a grant through the Federal Aviation Administration in the amount of $30,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, accept and use the same for operational expenses at Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport if selected.

• Granting a temporary construction easement and an access and utility easement to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

