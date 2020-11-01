AGENDA — Muskogee City Council Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meetings of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special meeting of Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Oct. 19 meeting.
• Resolution No. 2835 after convening a public hearing for amendments to the Land Use Map regarding property located at North Third and Martin Luther King streets, from Single-Family Residential to Downtown Muskogee, and authorize staff to revise the map to reflect said change if approved.
• Ordinance No. 4107-A after convening a public hearing on request to rezone property at 110 W. Martin Luther King Street from I-1, Light Industrial, to CBD, Central Business District, and authorize staff to revise the zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Ordinance No. 4108-A, closing and vacating a 20-foot utility easement within the Green Country Addition.
• Resolution No. 2836 after convening a public hearing for a request to amend the land use map regarding property located along North C Street, from Callahan Street to Dayton Street, from Single-Family Residential to Downtown Muskogee and authorize staff to revise the map to reflect said change if approved.
• Ordinance No. 4109-A after a public hearing for request to rezone 400 N. C Street from R-4, Multi-Family Residential, to CBD, Central Business District, and authorize staff to revise the zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Preliminary plat of Lawler Legacy Addition, consisting of four lots in one block on 4.27 acres located along North 35th and Court streets.
• Industrial Pretreatment Program Performance Summary report.
• Ordinance No. 4110-A, amending Chapter 82, Utilities, Article V, Industrial Pretreatment, by adding Section 82-352, Dental Amalgam Discharge Regulation, Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Declaring an Emergency.
• Amendment No. 2 to engineering services agreement with Cowan Group Engineering for Project C: Interconnect Waterlines.
• Appointment of Janet Thornton to a four-year term on the Parks and Recreation Board, replacing John Winters, beginning Nov. 1.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of Oct. 19 meeting.
• Claims for all city departments from Oct. 10 through Oct. 23.
• Final payment to Vance Brother Inc. in the amount of $28,454.97 for Micro-Surfacing Southwest Zone Project No. 2019008.
• Amendment to the medical plan under the City of Muskogee Employee Benefit Plan, providing and directing said modification to be incorporated into the Plan Document, Summary Plan Description and Benefit Summary Sheet, as required, and authorizing the city manager or his designee to execute all necessary documents for implementation purposes.
• Amendment to the contract with Hilldale Public Schools for law enforcement services and school resource functions and authorization for the city manager to execute the amendment.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee and take appropriate action if necessary to authorize and approve subsequent amendments to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Ordinance No. 4043-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances by Amending Chapter 91, Public Trusts, Article I, Establishment and Recognition, by Amending Section 9-102, Roxy Theater Community Trust, changing name to Muskogee Tourism Authority and adopting Amendment to Indenture; Providing for Repealer, Severability and Declaring an Emergency, or take other necessary action.
• Report on the status of early voting at the Muskogee Civic Center and expression of encouragement for voter participation in the Nov. 3 election.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 C.11 to discuss matters pertaining to economic development within the urban renewal project area and take action, including the possible approval of a sales or purchase agreement for the development of certain parcels of land, if necessary after reconvening during an open session.
