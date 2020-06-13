AGENDA — Muskogee City Council, Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and special meetings of Muskogee Redevelopment Authority and Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of June 1.
• Appointment of Robin Hopkins to the City Facilities Board, filling the unexpired term of Jack Bethany beginning June 1 and ending Jan. 31, 2021.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of June 1.
• Claims for all city departments from May 23 through June 5.
• Authorizing city manager to enter into a fiber-optic cable permit and agreement with Unite Private Networks to provide fiber-optic telecommunications services to the city of Muskogee residents.
• Matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater Community Trust totaling $3,385.75.
• Agreement with INCOR for staffing services at the Recycling Center.
• Lowest bid to Muskogee Ready-Mix for concrete materials as follows: (a) 3,500 psi concrete at $104.00 per cubic yard; (b) 3,500 psi high early strength concrete at $105.00 per cubic yard; (c) 3,000 psi concrete at $100.00 per cubic yard; (d) Portland dry mason mix at $10.00 per sack; (e) Flow Fill concrete at $75.00 per cubic yard; and (f) City pay dray at $60.00.
• Change Order No. 1 to construction contract with H&G Paving for 24th Street Reconstruction in the amount of $14,389.54.
• Lowest and best bids for road materials as follows 1) #2 Cover Material, APAC - $14.50 per ton; 2) Aggregate, Youngman Rock - $7.25 per ton picked up or $9.00 per ton delivered; 3) 3” Pit Run, Youngman Rock - $9.50 per ton picked up or $9.00 per ton delivered; 4) 12” Pit Run, Youngman Rock - $9.50 per ton picked up or $10.50 per ton delivered; 5) Limestone Screenings, APAC - $10.50 per ton; 6) #67 Washed Rock, APAC - $12.00 per ton; 7) Asphalt Sand, APAC - $7.25 per ton; 8) Fill sand, Muskogee Sand - $6.25 per ton; 9) Hot asphalt Type B delivered to yard, Youngman Rock - $59.75 per ton; 10) Hot asphalt Type B delivered to jobsite, Youngman Rock - $60.50 per ton; 11) Cold asphalt Tulsa Easy Street - $89.00 per ton picked up or $102 per ton delivered.
• Final payment to L&L Construction in the amount of $2,780 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehab Emergency Flood Damage Repair Project.
MUSKOGEE REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Consider:
• Minutes of Feb. 24 and March 9 meetings.
• Resolution No. 2817, adopting the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority budget for fiscal year 2021 and establishing budget amendment authority.
MUSKOGEE CITY COUNCIL
Consider:
• Presentation of report on the COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee and, if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Public hearing to discuss the city of Muskogee budget for fiscal year 2021, and take other necessary action.
• Resolution No. 2818, approving the fiscal year 2021 budget, establishing budget amendment authority, or take other necessary action.
• Resolution No. 2814, authorizing the continuation of the account fund entitled "Solid Waste Improvements" and designating the manner in which said account shall be operated for upcoming budget year 2020-2021.
