AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
• Approval of minutes: Special call city council Sept. 10, and city council regular session Sept. 14.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from Aug. 8 through Sept. 11.
• Resolution No. 2828 declaring a parcel of property located within the 700 Block of North "E" Street, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City, and authorize the conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2830 declaring a parcel of property located within the 2500 Block of Love Street, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City, and authorize the conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2831 declaring a parcel of property located at 2621 Elgin, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City, and authorize the conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2832 declaring a parcel of property located at 720 Hamilton, more particularly described in the resolution as surplus to the needs of the City, and authorize the conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2833 declaring a parcel of property located at 508 Callahan, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City, and authorize the conveyance of said property.
• Authorizing the City Manager to negotiate and execute Temporary Services/Staffing Services Agreements with Action Group Staffing as the City's primary source for temporary staffing needs, and with Express Employment Professionals as the City's secondary source for temporary staffing needs.
• Amending the Naviline Financial Software Agreement to move from an on-premise solution to a hosted solution and to allow for improved back-up and disaster recovery.
• Authorizing the City Manager to negotiate and execute a contract with Unifirst Uniform Company to furnish uniforms to City of Muskogee employees.
• Ratifying the application for the 2021 Oklahoma Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) in the amount of $25,000.
• Accepting the 2020 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Peer Support Implementation Project Grant through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services in the amount of $121,299.
• Accepting the best bid from Baysingers Uniform and Equipment for up to 25 Powered Air Purifying Respirators in the amount not to exceed $49,723.50.
• Applying for the Walmart Local Community Grant in an amount up to $5,000, to assist in funding the purchase of an additional K-9 for the Muskogee Police Department.
• Applying for the National Association of Chiefs of Police, Police K-9 Program to assist in funding the purchase of an additional K-9 for the Muskogee Police Department.
• Receiving death benefit funds in the amount of $3,000 from the United States Police Canine Association Inc., for deceased K-9 Officer Oli.
• Resolution No. 2826, amending the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma Municipal Budget for FY 2020-2021, providing for additional revenues and expenditures to the Police Equipment Grant Fund.
• Receiving donated funds for the City's Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program in the amount of $5,756.47, for the months of June, July, and August 2020.
• Change Order No. 3 for the removal of additional concrete and steel within the raw sewage pump station at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the amount of $53,326.06.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Receiving report on the COVID-19 Pandemic in Muskogee, and if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801 declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Holding a public hearing, receive comment on, and discuss, the renewal of a non-exclusive Muskogee Cable Television Permit and Agreement with Cebridge Acquisition, L.P. d/b/a Suddenlink Communications to operate and maintain a Cable Television system within the City of Muskogee.
• Holding a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance #4105-A to rezone 101.59 acres, located at 4412 West Hancock Road, more particularly described in the Ordinance, from R-1, Single-Family Residential District to A-1, Agricultural District, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Final Plat of Bushwood Estates, consisting of eight (8) lots in two (2) blocks on 1.97 acres located south of Amended Eagle Crest Estates.
• Memorandum of Understanding Among Muskogee Public School District, Hilldale Public School District, and the City of Muskogee, providing for the sharing of resources and joint advocacy of public education.
• Appointment of James Gulley to serve on the Civil Service Commission, filling the unexpired term of Mike Stewart, the City's appointee, beginning October 1, 2020, and ending February 28, 2025.
• Appointment of Dale Boots to the Uniform Building Code Appeals Board to fill the unexpired term of Wayne Johnson, beginning October 1, 2020, and ending April 30, 2021.
• Receiving presentation and discuss stormwater accumulation in an area bounded by Border Avenue to the North, South 40th Street to the East, and the corporate limits of the City to the West and South, and if necessary, provide direction to staff to research the feasibility and costs of developing a regional stormwater plan.
