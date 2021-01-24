AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.

ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.

INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.

REGULAR AGENDA

Consider:

• Report about the COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee and take appropriate action to authorize and approve any necessary amendments to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803. 

• Convening a public hearing to discuss Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV 2020) application for financial support of pandemic prevention, preparation and response efforts. 

• Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV 2020) Grant Application Documents; Citizen Participation Plan and Applicant Resolution No. 2845. 

• Resolution No. 2846, amending the municipal budget for fiscal year 2021, providing for additional revenues to be transferred to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.

• Receiving tourism assets from a former contractor and transferring said assets to the Muskogee Tourism Authority.

• Granting authorization for city manager to negotiate and execute a site ground-lease agreement with Branch Towers III LLC for the purpose of operating a telecommunications facility, including the installation of a cell tower, supporting equipment and structures.

• Report about new sanitation solid waste trucks, including proposed changes to sanitation cart procedures for residents and related public education program.

• Ordinance No. 4115-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 82, Utilities, Article VI, Refuse Collection; Section 82-735, Definitions; Section 82-742, Collection Carts; Owner Responsibility; Section 82-744, Extra Collectible Solid Waste; Unlawful Possession of Carts; Termination Of Service; Section 82-747, Return Pick-Ups; Section 82-748, Syringe Disposal; Section 82-748, Collection Of Charges Guidelines; Providing For Repealer, Severability, and Setting An Effective Date.

• Report about the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.

