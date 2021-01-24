AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Report about the COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee and take appropriate action to authorize and approve any necessary amendments to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Convening a public hearing to discuss Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV 2020) application for financial support of pandemic prevention, preparation and response efforts.
• Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV 2020) Grant Application Documents; Citizen Participation Plan and Applicant Resolution No. 2845.
• Resolution No. 2846, amending the municipal budget for fiscal year 2021, providing for additional revenues to be transferred to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
• Receiving tourism assets from a former contractor and transferring said assets to the Muskogee Tourism Authority.
• Granting authorization for city manager to negotiate and execute a site ground-lease agreement with Branch Towers III LLC for the purpose of operating a telecommunications facility, including the installation of a cell tower, supporting equipment and structures.
• Report about new sanitation solid waste trucks, including proposed changes to sanitation cart procedures for residents and related public education program.
• Ordinance No. 4115-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 82, Utilities, Article VI, Refuse Collection; Section 82-735, Definitions; Section 82-742, Collection Carts; Owner Responsibility; Section 82-744, Extra Collectible Solid Waste; Unlawful Possession of Carts; Termination Of Service; Section 82-747, Return Pick-Ups; Section 82-748, Syringe Disposal; Section 82-748, Collection Of Charges Guidelines; Providing For Repealer, Severability, and Setting An Effective Date.
• Report about the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.