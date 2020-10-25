AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from Sept. 26 through Oct. 9.
• Application for final payment in the amount of $40,055.68 to McClure Energy Solutions for tank mixing and aeration improvements at Honor Heights and Radio Hill reservoirs.
• Lowest and best bid from Whittinghill Disposal Services Inc. for $2.19 per square foot for the Community Development Block Grant and City of Muskogee Foundation Demolition Project Bid Group 41.
• City of Muskogee Historic District Unified Design Guidelines.
• Mutual aid agreement between Muskogee Fire Department and Camp Gruber.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Report about the COVID-19 pandemic and take appropriate action if necessary to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Awarding contract to Morgan Services Co. LLC, d/b/a Morgan Towing & Recovery, for towing city vehicles and equipment as required, or take other necessary action.
• Acceptance of the Fall 2020 Safety Grant from the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group in the amount of $1,969.
• Report about the Oct. 17 Street Racing Event at Hatbox Complex.
• Council Policy that would grant additional paid COVID-19 Leave for public safety employees.
• Appointment of Ann Barker Ong to a five-year term on the Street Advisory Commission, replacing Doug Walton, beginning Nov. 1.
• Convening an executive session pursuant 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the worker’s compensation claim filed by Loren Hytche and, if necessary, take appropriate action after returning to open session.
• Convening an executive session pursuant 25 O.S. § 307 B.1 to evaluate the performance of City Manager Mike Miller and, if necessary, take appropriate action after returning to open session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.