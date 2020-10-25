AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.

ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.

INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.

CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Claims for all city departments from Sept. 26 through Oct. 9.

• Application for final payment in the amount of $40,055.68 to McClure Energy Solutions for tank mixing and aeration improvements at Honor Heights and Radio Hill reservoirs. 

• Lowest and best bid from Whittinghill Disposal Services Inc. for $2.19 per square foot for the Community Development Block Grant and City of Muskogee Foundation Demolition Project Bid Group 41.

• City of Muskogee Historic District Unified Design Guidelines.

• Mutual aid agreement between Muskogee Fire Department and Camp Gruber.

REGULAR AGENDA

Consider:

• Report about the COVID-19 pandemic and take appropriate action if necessary to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803. 

• Awarding contract to Morgan Services Co. LLC, d/b/a Morgan Towing & Recovery, for towing city vehicles and equipment as required, or take other necessary action. 

• Acceptance of the Fall 2020 Safety Grant from the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group in the amount of $1,969.

• Report about the Oct. 17 Street Racing Event at Hatbox Complex.

• Council Policy that would grant additional paid COVID-19 Leave for public safety employees. 

• Appointment of Ann Barker Ong to a five-year term on the Street Advisory Commission, replacing Doug Walton, beginning Nov. 1.

• Convening an executive session pursuant 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the worker’s compensation claim filed by Loren Hytche and, if necessary, take appropriate action after returning to open session. 

• Convening an executive session pursuant 25 O.S. § 307 B.1 to evaluate the performance of City Manager Mike Miller and, if necessary, take appropriate action after returning to open session. 

