AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave. Remote locations from which Mayor Marlon Coleman and Ward I Councilor Evelyn Hibbs will participate by videoconference pursuant to 25 O.S. § 304(7) include Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St., and Whitlock Wishouse, 1113 N. Country Club Road. Public access to the meeting will be available at both locations, which are required to be "linked by interactive telecommunication devices permitting both visual and auditory communication between and among members of the public body and members of the public."
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins. During the pendency of the emergency declaration issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, those who wish to comment publicly may call the City Clerk’s Office, (918) 684-6270, or send an email to cityclerk@muskogeeonline.org, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., providing a name, address, phone number and indicate the topic about which the comment will be made.
Those who register as required for public comment may listen to the meeting from one of the remote locations or by calling the number and keying in the access code below:
Phone Number: (346) 248-7799
Access Code: 814-0385-3588
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6.
• Accepting the fiscal year 2019 audit performed by Arledge and Associates.
• Amendment No. 2 to Engineering Services Agreement with Cowan Group Engineering for Project C: Interconnect Waterlines.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Report and recognition for Muskogee City Council and Council Appointees Diversity Training.
• Report about the COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee and authorizing a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803 if necessary.
• Authorizing city manager to negotiate and execute an agreement with The Public Finance Law Group PLLC for tax increment finance counsel services.
• Resolution No. 2841, declaring an intent to consider approval of a project and creation of a tax increment district under the Local Development Act; directing preparation of a project plan; appointing a review committee; directing the review committee to make findings as to eligibility and financial impact, if any, on taxing jurisdictions within the District; directing the review committee to make a recommendation with respect to the proposed project plan; directing the Planning and Zoning Commission to make a recommendations with respect to the proposed project plan; and containing other provisions relating thereto.
• Amended Ordinance No. 4053-A, amending Chapter 22, Business Regulations, Section 22-675, General Requirements; Permitting Medical Marijuana events at city-owned or operated venues; Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Setting an Effective Date.
• Authorize the city manager to execute the audit engagement letter for the fiscal year 2020 audit with Arledge and Associates.
• Appointment of Jonathan Hawke to the Parks and Recreation Board, filling the unexpired term of Jefferson Crane beginning Dec. 1 and ending March 31, 2021.
• Appointment of Linda Stowers to the Parks and Recreation Board, filling the unexpired term of Brent Trout beginning Dec. 1 and ending March 31, 2022.
