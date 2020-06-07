AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from May 9 through May 22.
• Request to apply for PPE Grant offered by Homeland Security-FEMA in the amount of $19,316.82 for the COVID-19 pandemic response efforts.
• Recommended bids for chemicals used for water treatment as follows: 1) Chlorine at $0.4375 per pound to Brenntag Southwest; 2) Fluorosilicic Acid at $0.18 per pound to Univar USA; 3) Poly-Phosphate at $0.36 per pound to Hawkins, Inc.; 4) Alum./Polymer Coagulant at $0.255 per pound to D&F Services; 5) Sodium Chlorite at $0.472 per pound to International Dioxide Inc.; 6) Ferric Chloride at $0.143 per pound to Water Tech Inc.; 7) Caustic Soda at $0.1738 per pound to Univar USA, or take other necessary action.
• Preliminary Plat of Leebrick Addition, consisting of three lots on 2.64 acres located on West Shawnee and North 24th Street.
• Reappointment of Ched Wetz to a seven-year term with the Muskogee Medical Center Authority beginning June 1.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Convening a public hearing and adopting Ordinance No. 4094-A, closing the right of way shown as South E Street, south of East Madison Street and lying between Block 303 and 304 within Muskogee Original Townsite, more particularly described in the ordinance, providing for severability and setting an effective date.
• Resolution No. 2813, amending the fiscal year 2020 municipal budget to provide for the transfer of additional revenues to Hatbox Water Park Fund and the Swim and Fitness Center Fund and a pledge of said revenues.
• Professional service agreement for the fiscal year 2021 with Michael Gillard, Attorney at Law, to provide representation for Workers' Compensation Court.
• Professional Service Agreement for fiscal year 2021 with Michael Finerty, Attorney at Law, to provide representation for Workers' Compensation Court.
• Professional Service Agreement with Ron Wright to provide representation in the four inverse condemnation lawsuits filed in Muskogee County District Court and authorize the mayor and city clerk to execute the agreement.
• Convening an executive session:
a. Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 B.2 to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 57 and, if necessary, take appropriate action after reconvening in open session.
b. Pursuant to25 O.S. § 307 B.2 to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2465 and, if necessary, take appropriate action after reconvening in open session.
c. Pursuant to25 O.S. § 307 B.2 to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 95 and, if necessary, take appropriate action after reconvening in open session.
d. Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss a pending claim, or action related to the 24th Street Improvement Project and, if necessary, take appropriate action after reconvening in open session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.