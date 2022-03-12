WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city department from Jan. 29 through Feb. 28.
• Approval of the Preliminary and Final Plat of Chen Addition, consisting of one (1) lot on 4.83 acres, located southwest of the Southwest intersection of Sandow and Spruce streets, or take other necessary action
• Approval of amended City Council Policy 3-5-2, Employee of the Month, or take other necessary action.
AGENDA
• Ordinance No. 4152-A, rezoning property addressed as 3701 S. York St. from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to R-A, Agriculture Residential, and revisions of the zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Report on the status of the athletic fields, spring leagues and other operations at Love Hatbox Sports Complex, and take other necessary action.
• Amended Ordinance No. 4157-A, adopting revised Joinder Agreement and Master Defined Contribution Plan Document establishing the Employee Retirement System, Defined Contribution Plan for the City of Muskogee, providing for Repealer, Severability and Declaring an Emergency.
• Ordinance No. 4159-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances by Adding Chapter 3, City Council Ethics, Article II, Ethics; Section 3-8, General Policy; Section 3-9, Conflict Of Interest; Section 3-10, Use And Disclosure Of Information Prohibited; Section 3-11, Use of Cellular Phones And Recording Devices Prohibited; Section 3-12, Positive Work Place Environment; Section 3-13, Ethics Advisory Committee: Creation And Structure; Section 3-14, Participation In Ethics Investigations; Section 3-15, Violation; Adding Repealer, Severability, Codification, And Setting An Effective Date.
• Ordinance No. 4160-A, amending The City of Muskogee Code Of Ordinances by amending Chapter 18, Buildings and Building Regulations; Article II, Registration Certificates and Fees; Permits, Bond and Insurance; Division 6., Vacant Buildings; Section 18-143, Vacant Buildings: Contact Information and Vacant Building Plan; Adding Repealer, Severability, Codification, and Setting An Effective Date.
• Ordinance No. 4161-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances By Amending Chapter 78, Traffic And Vehicles; Article VI, Stopping, Standing And Parking; Division 2., Parking Regulations; Section 78-224, Two-Hour Parking Limitations; Signs, Enforcement And Increase of Unpaid Fines, Downtown Parking Corridor; Sec. 78-225. Immobilization and Removal of Vehicles; Adding Repealer, Severability, and Setting an Effective Date.
• Donation of gym equipment from Dr. Jason Dansby to be used in the Muskogee Police Department gym valued at $6,000.
• Convene an executive session:
a) Pursuant 25 O.S. Section 307B.4 to approve the City of Muskogee's participation in a possible global settlement in the lawsuit styled Muskogee Medical Center Authority v. Muskogee Regional Medical Center LLC, et al., filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, Case No. CJ-19-405, and if appropriate take action in open session, including approval of Resolution No. 2893 authorizing and directing the mayor and city clerk to execute any and all documents necessary to facilitate the settlement and related transactions.
b) Pursuant to 25 O.S. Section 307B.4 to discuss the Worker's Compensation claim file by Kris Bridges and take appropriate action in open session.
