AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Resolution No. 2848, declaring a local emergency pursuant to the Oklahoma Emergency Management Act of 2003.
• Presentation of a report about the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, including the status of booster inoculations and retail distribution for city of Muskogee, and take any necessary action.
• Acceptance of partial payment from Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group in the amount of $603,663.36 for damages sustained at the city's raw sewage pump station during the 2019 flood event.
• Resolution No. 2847, amending agreement that establishes the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group, changing the effective date from a term of 50 years to a term in perpetuity.
