WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Final payment to Daris Contractors LLC, in the amount of $6,926.12. for the Waste Water Treatment Plant HVAC Restoration, Project No. 2019024.
• Proposal to make the city of Muskogee a Purple Heart Community.
• Creating an economic incentive program, earmarking certain funds to be set aside and used later as small business incentives.
• Report from a higher education scholarship symposium at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and the effectiveness of letters of recommendations for qualified students enrolled at Hilldale and Muskogee high schools.
• Report about community illumination, including, but not limited to, streetlights.
• Reappointment of James Gulley to a two-year term with the Merit System Board beginning Jan. 1.
• Reappointment of Darrell Russell to a two-year term with the Merit System Board beginning Jan. 1.
• Appointment of Robert Gaddy to a three-year term with the War Memorial Trust Authority, replacing William Barnes, beginning Feb. 1.
• Appointment of Marsha Wiseman to a five-year term with the Street Advisory Commission, replacing Jessina Brown, beginning Feb. 1.
• Convening an executive session:
a) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with International Association of Firefighters Local 57 and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.
b) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss all outstanding litigation involving the city of Muskogee, as per a list included in the agenda packet, and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.
