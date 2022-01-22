WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.

ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.

INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.

REGULAR AGENDA

Consider:

• Final payment to Daris Contractors LLC, in the amount of $6,926.12. for the Waste Water Treatment Plant HVAC Restoration, Project No. 2019024.

• Proposal to make the city of Muskogee a Purple Heart Community. 

• Creating an economic incentive program, earmarking certain funds to be set aside and used later as small business incentives. 

• Report from a higher education scholarship symposium at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and the effectiveness of letters of recommendations for qualified students enrolled at Hilldale and Muskogee high schools. 

• Report about community illumination, including, but not limited to, streetlights. 

• Reappointment of James Gulley to a two-year term with the Merit System Board beginning Jan. 1.

• Reappointment of Darrell Russell to a two-year term with the Merit System Board beginning Jan. 1.

• Appointment of Robert Gaddy to a three-year term with the War Memorial Trust Authority, replacing William Barnes, beginning Feb. 1.

• Appointment of Marsha Wiseman to a five-year term with the Street Advisory Commission, replacing Jessina Brown, beginning Feb. 1. 

• Convening an executive session: 

a) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with International Association of Firefighters Local 57 and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.

b) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss all outstanding litigation involving the city of Muskogee, as per a list included in the agenda packet, and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.

