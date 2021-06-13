AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from May 8 through May 28.
• Best bid from Hogle Plumbing for maintenance and upkeep of all city facilities and buildings.
• Low bid from B&R Electric for maintenance and upkeep of all city facilities and buildings.
• Lowest and best bid from Gordon's Heat & Air for maintenance and upkeep of all city facilities and buildings.
• Master Agreement Work Order No. 2 with Olsson Inc. for Professional Engineering Services to design the Airfield Lighting and Signage Rehabilitation Project, AIP Project No. 3-40-0062-013.
• Renewal of professional services agreement with Ron Wright to provide representation for the City of Muskogee in four (4) inverse condemnation lawsuits filed in Muskogee County District Court styled England v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-20; Lacey v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-1377; Taff v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1410; Vaughn v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1371; and authorize the Mayor and City Clerk to execute the agreement.
• Professional service agreement for fiscal year 2022 with Michael Gillard, Attorney at Law, to provide representation for the city in Workers' Compensation Court.
• Professional service agreement for fiscal year 2022 with Michael Finerty, Attorney at Law, to provide representation for the city in Workers’ Compensation Court.
• Request from Muskogee Police Department to purchase 19 sets of ballistic body armor in the amount of $64,477.47 on a sole-source bid from TYR Tactical for the Special Operations Team.
• Resolution No. 2862, supporting the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's efforts to reconstruct U.S. 69 into a seven-lane configuration along the existing route.
• Memorandum of understanding with Muscogee Nation for a partnership for a potential future road project.
• City Council Policy 3-3-7, Emergency Paid Sick Leave.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Convening a public hearing to discuss City of Muskogee Budget for fiscal year 2022.
• Resolution No. 2864, approving budget for fiscal year 2022, establishing budget amendment authority.
• Resolution No. 2868, authorizing the continuation of the account fund entitled "Solid Waste Improvements" and designating the manner in which said account shall be operated for the upcoming budget year.
• Amended Ordinance No. 4123-A, Amending Chapter 22, Business Regulations, Section 22-675 General Requirements; Amending Subsection 22-675(O) Restricting Smoking and Vaping of Medical Marijuana at City Owned or Operated Facilities to the Southwest Area of Hatbox Field and the South Parking Lot of the Civic Center; Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Setting an Effective Date, or take other necessary action.
• Appointment of Wayne Johnson to the Martin Luther King Community Trust Authority, filling the expired term of Kenny Payne, beginning Aug. 1.
• Awarding contract to Go Fresh for $37 per food box for the Nutrition Assistance Food Box Program funded by the Community Development Block Grant Covid Response Grant.
• Purchase by Muskogee Police Department of 23 Getac replacement laptops for police vehicles from Brite computers from state contract in the amount of $64,131.09.
• Receipt of donated funds for the month of May in the amount of $1,400 for the Muskogee Police Department.
• Submission of grant application for the Muskogee Civic Center for an SBA Shuttered Venue Operator Grant in the amount of $87,207.76.
• Report about the Adopt A Trail program.
• Restore Hope, a nonprofit program for residents who need help paying bills.
• Convening an executive session:
a) Pursuant to 25 OS § 307C.11 for the purpose of conferring on matters pertaining to economic development within the southeast quadrant of the city and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.
b) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2465 and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.
c) Pursuant to 25 O.S.§ 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 57 and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.
d) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 95 and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.
e) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss a pending claim or action related to the 24th Street Improvement Project and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.