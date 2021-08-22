AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes for City Council regular session Aug. 9.
Consider:
• Addendum to Retainer Agreement for Professional Services with Animal Medical Center dated June 12th, 2017, modifying the rate charged for Spay, Neuter and other services.
• Retainer Agreement for Professional Services with the Oklahoma Humane Society for veterinary services, specifically, spay or neutering of cats and dogs for the Spay and Neuter Assistance Program as outlined in Ordinance No. 4088-A.
• Resolution No. 2863 adopting Amendment to Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to Schedule of Fees and Charges per attached list (Animal Regulations).
• Accept the proposal from Digi Security Systems to replace the security camera system in the Police Department, in an amount not to exceed $70,000.
• Resolution No. 2870 declaring 60, two-yard dumpers to be surplus to the needs of the City and authorizing the City Manager to dispose of the same.
• Removal of the traffic signals at Seventh Street and Broadway, replacing them with four-way stop signs, as recommended by Traffic Engineering Consultants (TEC).
• Interagency Contract between the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) and the City of Muskogee, for the provision of a Household Waste Collection Event in an amount not to exceed $30,000.
• Interlocal Agreement between the City of Muskogee and the Board of County Commissioners for Muskogee County for street improvements to 53rd Street South.
• Lowest and best bid to Daris Contractors LLC, in the amount of $1,207,200, for Raw Water Pump Station Rehabilitation.
• Appointment of Bill Shelby to the Muskogee Industrial Trust, to serve a six-year term, filling the expired term of Billy Taylor, beginning Aug. 1, 2021 and ending July 31, 2027.
• Appointment of Dorian Scotto to the Board of Adjustment, to serve a three-year term, filling the expired term of Russell Sain, beginning Oct. 1, 2021 and ending September 30, 2024.
• Appointment of Robin Hopkins to the City Facilities Board, to serve a five-year term, filling the expired term of Perline Boyattia-Craig, beginning Aug. 1, 2021 and ending July 31, 2026.
• Appointment of Tracy Cole to the Muskogee Tourism Authority Board, to serve a five-year term, filling the expired term of Marlon Coleman, beginning Aug. 1, 2021 and ending on July 31, 2026.
• Apply matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater, totaling $2,500.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all City departments July 24, 2021 through Aug. 6, 2021.
• Receive report on the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning scheduled for Aug. 27-29 at Hatbox Field.
• Accepting a donation from the Miriam K. Freedman and Raymond Freedman Charitable Remainder Unitrust, in the amount of $147,000.
• Designating the donation from the Miriam Freedman Trust to be used towards the purchase a Wattman Trackless Train, as recommended by the Park and Recreation Board.
• Final payment to MGS Construction Services, Inc., for the remodel of Fire Station #3, in the amount of $1,000.
• Develop a plan to transfer the management and operations of the City's economic development program and related efforts to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
• Receive report and discuss the recent National Championship won by Green Country-Muskogee Softball Team.
• Convening an executive session to discuss the following items and take action considered necessary for any of those items after reconvening in an open session:
a. Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 C.11, to discuss matters pertaining to economic development within Northwest quadrant of the City.
b. Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 C.11, for the purpose of conferring on matters pertaining to economic development within the Central Business District of the City.
c. Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4, to discuss a pending claim, or action related to the 24th Street Improvement Project.
d. Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2, to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465.
e. Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2, to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local No. 57.
f. Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2, to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95.
g. Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4, to discuss the Workers Compensation claim of Kevin Etchison.
h. Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4, to discuss the ongoing litigation styled, Quintana, d/b/a Fort Gibson Investments v City of Muskogee et al., filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Case No. 19-CV-066-RAW.
