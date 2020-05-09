WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from April 10 through April 24.
• Awarding a bid to lowest bidder, Acme Reese Air Conditioning, for Station No. 3 HVAC installation in the amount of $37,278.
• Preliminary Plat of Bushwood Estates, consisting of eight lots in two blocks on 1.97 acres located south of Amended Eagle Crest Estates.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Report about the COVID-19 pandemic and, if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Submission of a request for public assistance from the Oklahoma Emergency Management, seeking funding provided to states for damages resulting from COVID-19 pandemic.
• Amendment 1 to the 2020 State of Oklahoma Emergency Management Performance Grant.
• Receipt of funds for the Muskogee Police Department pursuant to a grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance for fiscal year 2020 through its Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program in the amount of $115,472.
• Purchase of a Gatekeeper Western Shelter and accompanying equipment for use by the Muskogee Police Department through the GSA Purchasing Contract in the amount of $58,953.93.
• Matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater Community Trust totaling $10,000.
