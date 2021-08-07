AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from July 10 through July 23.
• Adoption of new forms under City Council Policy 10-1, Special Event Guidelines and Checklists.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Ordinance 4124-A, rezoning 941 N. Main St. from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing revisions of the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Ordinance 4125-A, rezoning Lots 8 and 24, Block 2, Reeves Addition, located at 415 W. Shawnee Bypass from R-1, Single-Family, to C-1, Local Commercial, and authorizing revisions of the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Report on status of COVID-19 in Muskogee and any action deemed necessary.
• Final payment to APAC Central Inc., for the Winter Storm Emergency Road Repairs in the amount of $48,732.45.
• Contract for rights of way acquisition services with Pinnacle Consulting Management Group Inc.
• Amendment No. 7 to agreement with Garver LLC dated Aug. 13, 2010.
• Convening an executive session to discuss the following items and take action considered necessary for any of those items after reconvening in an open session:
a) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 C.11 for the purpose of conferring on matters pertaining to economic development within the southwest quadrant of the city.
b) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 B.4 to discuss a pending claim or action related to the 24th Street Improvement Project.
c) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 B.4 to discuss the worker’s compensation claim filed by Doug Lane.
d) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 B.4 to discuss the worker’s compensation claim filed by John Tipton.
