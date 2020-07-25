AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from June 27 through July 10.
• Contract with Hilldale Public Schools to furnish two uniformed officers to provide security and act as the school resource officers for the school district campuses.
• Preliminary and final plat of Scott Towers Addition, consisting of one lot on 2.98 acres, located at 3217 N. 32nd St.
• Request for subterranean anchor easement to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
• Appointment of John Schilt to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority to serve a four-year term beginning Sept. 1.
• Appointment of David P. Jones to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority to serve a four-year term beginning Sept. 1.
• Appointment of Tim Wheeler to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority to serve a four-year term beginning Sept. 1.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Hearing and approval of Resolution No. 2820, amending the Land Use Map regarding property located in the 600 block of South Main Street, more particularly described in the resolution, from Local Commercial to Multi-Family Residential, and authorize staff to revise the map to reflect said change if approved.
• Public hearing and approval of Ordinance No. 4097-A, rezoning the North 79 feet of Lot 16, Block 62, Muskogee Original Townsite, City of Muskogee, from R-5, Mobile Home Residential, to R-4, Multi-Family Residential, and authorizing staff to revise the map to reflect said change if approved.
• Public hearing and approval of Ordinance No. 4101-A, rezoning 600 N. Main St., more particularly described in the ordinance, from I-1, Light Industrial, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing staff to revise the map to reflect said change if approved.
• Report on the COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee and, if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801 or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Policy mandating the wearing of face coverings in accordance with CDC guidelines for all members of the public who enter and remain inside a city-owned or -operated facility, directing the city manager to establish and enforce a policy for the wearing of face coverings for employees of said facilities, and further authorizing and directing an amendment to Resolution No. 2801.
• Cooperative agreement with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods for the purpose of applying for grants and grant activities on behalf of the city and other not-for-profit activities that enhance the economic well-being of the community.
• Cooperative agreement with Muskogee County Public Transit Authority to provide public transportation services within Muskogee's municipal boundaries.
• Sole bid from Warfeather LLC in the amount of $34,705 for the COVID-19 City Hall remodel.
• Change Order No. 2 to construction contract with McGuire Brothers for the 30-inch Water Line Improvements Project, relocation of an eight-inch conflicting waterline.
• Report on the operations of the War Memorial Park, including an update on the status of FEMA projects relating to the 2019 flood and its impacts on the U.S.S. Batfish, and consider approval of matching grant funds in the amount of $24,826.
• Reappointment of Ivory Vann to serve on the City of Muskogee Foundation Board for a two-year term beginning Aug. 1.
• Presentation from Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann on the Housing Rehabilitation Program from its creation in 2005 to present and, if necessary, provide direction to staff.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the workers' compensation claim of Brandon Page and, if necessary, take appropriate action in open session.
