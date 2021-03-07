AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from Jan. 23 through Feb. 19.
• Final payment in the amount of $159,591.86 to L&L Construction/Northern Escrow Inc., for Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation, Phase 1 Equipment Replacement, Project No. 2018011.
• Update appointed members to the Contractors Pre-Qualification Board in accordance with Emergency Ordinance No. 4087-A.
• Appointment of Traci McGee to a four-year term with the Parks and Recreation Board, replacing Kimberli Jacquez, beginning March 1.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Renewal of contract with Midwest Employers Casualty Co. for excess workers compensation insurance in the amount of $98,210.
• Authorizing City Manager Mike Miller to negotiate and execute an agreement with Freese and Nichols to develop a citywide master stormwater and drainage plan.
• Report about upcoming point of distribution site for COVID-19 vaccines at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 for the purpose of:
• Discussing negotiations with International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 57.
• Discussing negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95.
• Discussing negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465.
After reconvening in open session, take any appropriate action that may be necessary.
