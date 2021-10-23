AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all City departments Sept. 25, 2021 through Oct. 8, 2021.
• Authorizing the City Manager to negotiate and execute a contract with Kirkpatrick Architecture Studio Firm to design a new fire station to replace the existing Fire Station No. 5 at 1732 N. York Street.
• Resolution No. 2874 designating EST, Inc., as the City of Muskogee Bridge Inspectors for the period of April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2024.
• Final payment to Utility Technology Services for the Automated Meter System Project 2019015, in the amount of $241,836.
• Final payment to L & L Construction for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Clarifier Repairs Project No. 2019022 in the amount of $46,488.66.
• Final payment to APAC Central Inc., in the amount of $54,343.84 for SE Zone Mill & Overlay Project No. 2020007.
• Purchase of Model 545 Trailer Mounted High Pressure Sewer Cleaner from State Wide Contract SWO193 in the amount of $69,296.91.
• Amendment to the City of Muskogee's Adopt-a-Street Program, as recommended for approval by the Public Works Committee.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Hold a public hearing regarding the proposed creation of Increment District No. 5, City of Muskogee and the Port of Muskogee Economic Development Project Plan. (Mike Miller) Click to View
Consider:
• Ordinance No. 4136-A, an Ordinance of the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma (the "City") approving utilization of apportioned tax revenues authorized by statewide vote adopting Article 10, Section 6C of the Oklahoma Constitution and implemented by the Local Development Act, 62 O.S. §850, et seq.; approving and adopting the Port of Muskogee Economic Development Project Plan and expressing intent to carry out the Project Plan; ratifying and confirming the actions, recommendations and findings of the Review Committee and the Planning and Zoning Commission; creating and establishing Increment District No. 5, City of Muskogee; designating and adopting the Increment District boundaries and the Project Area boundaries; adopting certain findings; reserving to the City the authority to make minor amendments to the Project Plan; authorizing the City Council of the City to carry out and administer the Project Plan; establishing a Tax Apportionment Fund; authorizing directions for prospective apportionment of tax increments; establishing an allocation of use for tax increments; declaring apportionment funds to be funds of the City and limiting the pledge of apportioned increments to increments actually apportioned by the City; authorizing the City Council of the City, or a public trust designated thereby, to implement the Project Plan utilizing apportioned tax increments to pay or reimburse project costs directly and/or to issue bonds or notes, if feasible and desirable, to pay project costs and to retire said bonds or notes from apportioned tax increments; providing for severability; declaring an emergency; and containing other provisions related thereto.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance 4133-A to rezone property located on the south side of Peak Boulevard, west of South 24th Street, being more particularly described in the ordinance from R-1, Single Family Residential to I-1, Light Industrial, and if approved authorize staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Accepting the 2021 Bureau of Justice Assistance Bulletproof Vest Partnership grant in the amount of $3,161.21.
• Expenditures of up to $200,000.00 to prepare all deliverables related to an alternative scope of work for FEMA to consider moving the U.S.S. Batfish from its current location on leased land at War Memorial Park, to a location at Three Forks Harbor.
• Authorizing the Mayor to prepare and submit a Letter of Support for the proposed outdoor adventure park at Fern Mountain and associated trail and river improvements within the City of Muskogee and Muskogee County.
• Use of the City's Fire Training Center by the Oklahoma Smoke Diver Association for the Oklahoma Smoke Diver Advanced Firefighter Training.
• Receive report on the City of Muskogee Spay & Neuter Program.
• Receive presentation on the 2021 Localmotion and the Okie Jeep Jam.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the City of Muskogee's participation in a possible global settlement in the lawsuit styled, Muskogee Medical Center Authority v. Muskogee Regional Medical Center, LLC, et al., filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, Case No. CJ-19-405, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the lawsuit styled Arrowhead Mall v. City of Muskogee, CJ-2020-47, filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, Oklahoma, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.