WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from Jan. 24 through Feb. 21.
• Authorizing the City Manager to assist the Muskogee City-County Enhanced 911 Trust Authority in funding a reimbursable grant by advancing the balance of the City's current fiscal year funding to the Authority, or take other necessary action.
• Authorizing the City Manager to negotiate and execute a contract with Dobson Technologies to provide Wide Area Network (WAN) connectivity to City buildings in an amount not to exceed $66,500, or take other necessary action.
• Making application for the 2020 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Peer Support Implementation Project Grant through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services in the amount of $125,000, or take other necessary action.
• Allowing the Commemorative Air Force Air Power Tour and the Military & Indian Aviation Heritage Foundation permission to host and operate a public aviation event titled “Bombers, Blues, & BBQ” on October 16, 17, and 18, 2020, at Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport, or take other necessary action.
• Appointment of Kimberli Jaquez, to serve on the Parks and Recreation Board, filling the unexpired term of Melissa Hill, beginning March 1, 2020, and ending February 28, 2021, or take other necessary action.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Ordinance No. 4091-A amending the City Of Muskogee Code of Ordinances Chapter 2, Administration, Article V, Boards and Commissions; Division 16, Contractors Prequalification Board, by Amending Sections 2-550, Definitions; 2-552, General Requirements; 2-553, Fees; Providing for Repealer, Severability and Declaring an Emergency, or take other necessary action.
• Resolution No. 2800 adopting an amendment to Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to Schedule of Fees and Charges for Certification of Competency, per the attached list, or take other necessary action.
• Receive update on retail recruitment and consulting services from Retail Strategies, and take other necessary action.
• Revised Council Policy 2-7, Safety Plan: Creating a Safety Culture, and take other necessary action.
• Receive presentation of certificates by Oklahoma State Historic Preservation Office for listings on the National Register of Historic Places, and take other necessary action.
• Contract with Midwest Employers Casualty Company for excess workers compensation insurance in the amount of $90,266, or take other necessary action.
• Authorizing the Muskogee Fire Department to submit a grant to the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program for funding a triple combination fire attack pumper, or take other necessary action.
• Appointment of Alex Reynolds, to serve on the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority Tourism Board, filling an unexpired term, beginning March 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2023, or take other necessary action.
• Appointment of Alex Reynolds to serve on the War Memorial Trust Authority, commensurate with his term on the City Council, replacing Councilor Jaime Stout, or take other necessary action.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 95, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.