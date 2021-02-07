AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
• Approval of claims for all City departments December 27, 2020 through January 22, 2021.
• Authorizing submission of Letters of Intent to the City of Muskogee Foundation for FY2021-2022 grant cycle for City projects as follows: a) Juvenile and Adult Community Service Program - $100,000; b) Muskogee Police Department Bearcat Armored Vehicle, Special Operations - $200,679; c) Teen Center and Youth Volunteer Corps Program - $130,000; d) Mobile Stage - $100,000; e) Hatbox Baseball Improvements - $115,000; f) Depot District Train/Tram- $100,000; and g) Demolition Cleanup - $300,000.
• Receive donated funds for the months of September, October, November, and December 2020, for a total of $7,569.00 for the City's Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program as per the attached list.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Hold a Public Hearing and consider approval of Ordinance No. 4112-A to close the 60’ right-of-way shown as Even Par Avenue lying between Lots 1-3 of Bushwod Circle Addition, more particularly described in the Ordinance, providing for severability and setting an effective date.
• Hold a Public Hearing and consider approval of Ordinance 4113-A annexing into the City limits property located at 6000 West Broadway, more particularly described in the Ordinance, and authorize Staff to revise the Official Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Hold a Public Hearing and consider approval of Ordinance 4114-A to rezone property addressed as 3210 North York Street, from P, Port Industrial to I-1, Light Industrial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Authorizing submission of Letters of Intent to the City of Muskogee Foundation for FY2021-2022 grant cycle for a downtown revitalization grant in the amount of $350,000.
• Trails maintenance program, overseen by the Parks and Recreation Department and organized through groups of volunteers interested in making a better Muskogee.
• Receipt of report on the progress of the installation of solar panels at the Muskogee Civic Center.
RECOGNIZE CITIZENS WISHING TO SPEAK TO THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL.
Council Rules of Decorum limit citizen comments to three minutes. Any person desiring to speak is required to sign-in with the City Clerk, provide their name, address, and the particular issue they wish to address. Under Oklahoma law, the Council Members are prohibited from discussing or taking any action on items not on today’s agenda. If written materials are to be submitted to the Council, 12 copies should be made available, and may not be returned.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statues, consider convening in Executive Session for the purpose of conferring on matters pertaining to economic development within the Northwest quadrant of the City, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
