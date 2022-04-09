AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from March 12 through March 25.
• Lowest bid from Cook Consulting LLC for the wastewater system improvements, Interpak Extension Project No. 2021017, in the amount of $88,445.83.
• Lowest and best bid from McGuire Brothers Construction Inc. for Hatbox RV Sewer Project No. 2022007 in the amount of $279,590.
• Appointment of Samuel Craig to a four-year term with the Parks and Recreation Board, filling the expired term of Blanca Lopez beginning April 1.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Resolution No. 2894, authorizing certain modifications to the City of Muskogee Employee Benefit Plan, providing and directing said modifications to health plan be incorporated into the plan documents, summary plan descriptions and benefit summary sheets; and Resolution No. 2895, approving and authorizing execution of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Benefit Program Application and required addendums, PBM Termination Letter, Blue Cross Blue Shield Exhibit to the Stop Loss Coverage Policy, Prime Therapeutics Required Documents, and all other required documents, all to become effective on May 1.
• Appointment of a Human Resources staff member to serve as authorized agent for the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund, replacing the previous Human Resources Director Kelly Cox.
• Payment in the amount of $500,000 to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority for a CIP draw-down invoice.
• Applying for and, if selected, accepting the 2022 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Peer Support Implementation Project Grant through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
• Establishing quiet zones for train horns in downtown Muskogee pursuant to the Federal Railroad Administration guidelines.
• City Council resource center at City Hall.
• Convening an executive session:
a) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the worker's compensation claim filed by Brandon Simmons and take appropriate after reconvening an open session.
b) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the worker's compensation claim filed by Jerome Beasley and take appropriate after reconvening an open session.
c) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.1 to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Manager Mike Miller and take appropriate after reconvening an open session.
d) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.1 to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Attorney Roy D. Tucker and take appropriate after reconvening an open session.
e) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.1 to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Clerk Tammy L. Tracy and take appropriate after reconvening an open session.
