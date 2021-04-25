AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from March 27 through April 9.
• Receipt of donated funds from the Cherokee Nation in the amount of $8,000.
• Resolution No. 2754, directing the filing and notification of the publications of Supplement No. 21 to the Muskogee City Code of Ordinances.
• Resolution No. 2851, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2852, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2853, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2855, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Lowest and best bid to Cook Consulting in the amount of $2,800,034.34 for Wastewater Treatment Plant Digester Rehabilitation Project.
• Final payment in the amount of $393,645.08 to McGuire Brothers Construction Inc. for Water Distribution Improvements, Project No. 2019012, 30-inch Waterline Project.
• Preliminary and Final Plat of The Silo at Doering Crossing Addition, consisting of 12 lots on 13 acres, located west of North 41st Street East and south of Harris Road.
• Addendum to Video Services Agreement from Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. dba AT&T Oklahoma.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Ordinance No. 4120-A of the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances by Amending Chapter 18, Buildings and Building Regulations, Article III, Building Code and Regulations, Division 2, Building Code, Section 18-185, Amendments To International Property Maintenance Code; Adopting Demolition Procedures Under 11 O.S. §22-112; Providing For Repealer, Severability, And Declaring An Emergency.
• Ordinance No. 4121-A Amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances By Amending Chapter 18, Buildings And Building Regulations, Article III, Building Code And Regulations, Division 2, Building Code, Adding Section 18-188, Public Nuisance Review Committee Established And Created; Composition; Meetings; Promulgation Of Rules; Adding Section 18-189, Duty to Review Findings of Code Officials Under the International Property Maintenance Code Prior to Initiation of Action; Findings; Adding Section 18-190, Duty to Serve as Administrative Hearing Board on Certain Matters; Adding Section 18-191, Appeals; Providing For Repealer, Severability, and Declaring An Emergency.
• A business expansion incentive program that limits city permit fees by 75% for businesses expanding physical location through remodel, new construction or relocation.
• Appointment of Tyler Evans to a four-year term with the Airport Board beginning May 1.
• Status of waterline leaks within the city and provide necessary direction to staff.
• Report of city's partnership with the Muskogee County Health Department and COVID-19 vaccine education program.
• Report of the 22nd Bare Bones International Film Festive, April 22-25.
